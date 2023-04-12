Spotv, the Korean live sports giant that reigns supreme in Southeast Asia

Spotv, from Asia to the conquest of world sport. The television group based in Seoul (South Korea) has retained since its founding a decade ago the television rights of the main sports competitions in the South Korean countrywith a portfolio of sports competitions that it also moved to Southeast Asia in 2021.

The platform was launched on the market in 2010. In that year, the sport shone especially in Spain, which screamed Iniesta’s goal in South Africa and celebrated the victories of Rafa Nadal, Alberto Contador or Pau Gasol.

the company was pioneer in the country when it comes to offering live sport upon payment. What Sky and Canal+ had made fashionable in the United Kingdom, France and Spain, Spotv transferred more than a decade later to the South Korean country. Five years after its birth, the group was already the fourth largest pay station in the country.

It was then that launched its second sports broadcasting channel, Spotv2with which it diversified its content beyond local sports and acquired the television rights of the main international competitions.

Spotv was a pioneer in the sports broadcast of eSports games

Spotv was also one of the first television networks worldwide to bet on eSports. In 2015, the group reached an agreement with the League of Legends Champions Korea to broadcast the games on its Spotv Games telematics channel.

After becoming the leading sports broadcaster in South Korea, the group announced in September 2021 plans to land in thirteen countries in Southeast Asia, replacing the programming previously offered by the now extinct operator Fox Sports Asia in the region. Now, it has a presence in Korea, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Laos, Macao, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam, and has become the main provider of live sports in the area.

In 2019, the chain created the platform over the top (OTT) Spotv Nowwhich simplified the structure of its broadcasts and is currently the OTT with the largest number of subscribers in Southeast Asia, where it has the rights to MotoGP and the main Korean competitions, from baseball to basketball.

The chain landed in 2021 in thirteen countries in Southeast Asia, replacing the extinct operator Fox Sports Asia

In its two cable channels, Spotv and Spotv2, the network has numerous sports rights. Among them are the Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga, the Champions League or Europa League in soccer, the National Basketball League (NBA) in basketball, the United States Open and Wimbledon in tennis, Formula E, Moto2 and Moto3 in motor or the world series of rugby.

The television platform became strangely popular during the pandemic in the United States. The lack of sports programming in the country led ESPN to reach an agreement with Spotv for the live broadcast of the Korean Baseball League matches.which was still operational despite the restrictions in half the world.

The chain is owned by the Eclat Media Group. This media conglomerate was founded in 2004 and has other business arms including Golf Digest Korea print magazine, Spot News e-newspaper, Spot Connect advertising media management company, and Konnectivity public relations company. , among others. The group does not report financial results.

Currently leading the group is Mitchell Hong, who is also the founder of the company. The CEO is Lee Choong Jay, who has over twenty years of experience in the sports industry and was previously CEO at Astro.