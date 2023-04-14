Spring Blooms event in Pokémon GO now available: how to participate and rewards

The event spring blooms of Pokémon GO It is now available. In this guide we collect all the data of interest, including when it ends, what news does it bring and How to take part. All this information just below.

Spring Blooms Event in Pokémon GO: dates, times and how to participate

The Spring Blooms event in Pokémon GO is held from Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Official artwork of the Spring Break event in Pokémon GO

It’s about a free event for all playersso there’s nothing to do beyond logging in while it’s active.

New Pokémon added with the Pokémon GO Spring Break event

With the Spring Escape event of Pokémon GO the following debut Pokemon:

cutiefly

Ribombee

Pichu with Cherry Blossoms (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Raichu with Cherry Blossoms

Eevee with Cherry Blossoms (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Vaporeon with Cherry Blossoms

Jolteon with Cherry Blossoms

Flareon with Cherry Blossoms

Espeon with Cherry Blossoms

Umbreon with Cherry Blossoms

Leafeon with Cherry Blossoms

Glaceon with Cherry Blossoms

Sylveon with Cherry Blossoms

Bonuses of the Spring Blooms event in Pokémon GO

During the Spring Blooms event in Pokémon GO the following will be active bonuses:

Double Candy for catching Pokémon.

Lucky Eggs last one hour instead of 30 minutes.

Eggs placed in Incubators need half the distance to hatch.

Encounters with wild Pokémon during the Spring Blooms event in Pokémon GO

During the Spring Blooms event of Pokémon GO we can find the following wild pokemon:

Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Jigglypuff (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Eevee with Cherry Blossoms (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Marill (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Whismur (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Buneary with a Flower Crown (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Bunnelby (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

cutiefly

Chansey with a Flower Crown (low spawn rate, can be Shiny/Shiny)

Togetic with a Flower Crown (low spawn rate, can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Raids available during Spring Bloom in Pokémon GO

During the Spring Blooms event in Pokémon GO the following will be available Pokemon in Raids:

1 Star Raids : Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms (can be Shiny/Shiny), Jigglypuff (can be Shiny/Shiny), Eevee with Cherry Blossoms (can be Shiny/Shiny) and Cutiefly.

3 Star Raids : Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor (can be Shiny/Shiny), Chansey with a Flower Crown (can be Shiny/Shiny) and Togetic with a Flower Crown (can be Shiny/Shiny).

4 Star Raids/Mega Raids : Mega Lopunny (can be Shiny/Variocolor).

5 Star Raids: Lugia (can be Shiny/Variocolor).

Pokémon available by hatching Eggs during the Pokémon GO Spring Blooms event

During the Spring Blooms event in Pokémon GO we will have the opportunity to get hold of the following Pokemon Hatching Eggs of 2 km:

Eevee with Cherry Blossoms (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Pichu with Cherry Blossoms (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Togepi with a Flower Crown (can be Shiny/Shiny)

Azurill (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Happy with a Flower Crown (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Exeggcute (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Riolu (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

cutiefly

Pokémon available with Field Research Tasks in Pokémon GO Spring Blooms

During the Pokémon GO Spring Bloom event, there will be Field Research Tasks exclusives with which we can capture the following Pokémon after completing them:

Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Chansey with a Flower Crown (can be Shiny/Shiny)

Eevee with Cherry Blossoms (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Togetic with a Flower Crown (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Spring Blooms Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO

The Spring Blooms event of Pokémon GO has brought with it a Collection Challenge:

Capture Whismur

Capture Bunnelby

Capture Buneary with a Flower Crown

Capture Marill

Capture Eevee with Cherry Blossoms

Capture Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms

Capture Cutiefly

Evolve a Cutiefly to Ribombee

Evolve a Bunnelby to Diggersby

Evolve a Buneary to Lopunny

Rewards for completing the Collection Challenge: 10,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust and 1 Lucky Egg

Other changes and news of the Spring Blooms event in Pokémon GO

There will be new clothes during the Pokémon GO Spring Blooms event

New avatar clothing will be available: Happyiny’s sweatshirt.

