Spring Break missions and rewards, new augments and specialist characters

On the morning of Wednesday March 29, 2023, Fortnite was updated to version 24.10 with new content: new augments, specialist characters with special abilities, quests, rewards and Easter items for the Spring Break event.

Let’s get to know all these news.

Index

New Easter event

The new event of Fortnite It is called Spring Breakout and it will allow us to obtain new cosmetic objects as rewards for completing missions, it also brought objects from the vault and three different types of eggs.

Spring Breakout quests and rewards on Fortnite

Each day of the event, a new mission will be added to the game, starting on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Completing most of them will reward you with experience points, but some will give you cosmetic items.

Spring carrier retro backpack : Day 1 mission reward

: Day 1 mission reward Shellbreaker Spray : Day 7 mission reward

: Day 7 mission reward Sausage Collage Loading Screen : Reward of the mission of the day 9

: Reward of the mission of the day 9 Spring Break Banner: 12th day mission reward

There are two other rewards that we will get for completing a certain number of event missions.

Spring Hatcher Peak – Complete 12 Spring Breakout missions

– Complete 12 Spring Breakout missions Spring Glider Glider– Complete all missions in Spring Breakout

Have until Monday, April 10, 2022 at 11:00 pm (Colombia, Peru and Ecuador time) to complete the quests and earn the rewards of the Spring Break event in Fortnite.

New increases in Fortnite

regenerative movement : Regenerates health and part of the shield while on sliders or zip lines, except if they are in the storm.

: Regenerates health and part of the shield while on sliders or zip lines, except if they are in the storm. take a chance – Grants a Charge Shotgun and a Matchlock Pistol.

– Grants a Charge Shotgun and a Matchlock Pistol. go with the flow : They move faster and regenerate life and part of the shield when swimming, except if they are in the storm.

: They move faster and regenerate life and part of the shield when swimming, except if they are in the storm. Let the party begin : Award party with pizza and sip packs.

: Award party with pizza and sip packs. spring feast: Grants an Egg Launcher (only available during the Spring Breakout event of Fortnite)

specialist characters of Fortnite

Following the arrival of update 24.10 on March 29, 2023 to Fortnite, the character or NPC contracting system changed. Each one will be a specialist in a different function.

Exploration – Scouts can take out enemies from afar with a sniper rifle and mark nearby enemies and chests.

– Scouts can take out enemies from afar with a sniper rifle and mark nearby enemies and chests. heavy weapons – They use explosive weapons and can take more damage than other specialists.

– They use explosive weapons and can take more damage than other specialists. supplies – Drop ammo and building materials for you to pick up.

– Drop ammo and building materials for you to pick up. Medicine– Heal players with sip packs to restore health and shield.

To see what each NPC’s role is and where they are, you can check out the new ‘Characters’ tab in the menu.

Items from the Spring Break event in Fortnite

During the event we can find the following objects, available until the night of Monday, April 10, 2023:

egg thrower: We can find it on the ground or in chests.

Easter eggs : during the event we will find green and purple chickens throughout the island that can lay the following eggs. healing – These green eggs slowly restore health and shield over time. Of jump : These blue eggs grant a temporary low gravity effect and restore health. golden : These eggs grant bars.

: during the event we will find green and purple chickens throughout the island that can lay the following eggs.

We also recommend taking a look at the additional rewards of the Battle Pass of season 2 episode 4because the super level styles for the ‘skins’ or outfits are already available.

Source: Epic Games