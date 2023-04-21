Spring Split playoff games, dates and times

He League of Legends European does not rest. And now it’s time to put an end to it LEC spring split 2023 with the celebration of a playoffs that begin this April 17th and that they will only be able to defend the four teams that have shown the merits of getting here.

Some playoffs that will grant second place in the LEC for MSI and a berth in the season finals, which will decide the true champion of the LEC 2023. And that in this spring split they will be played between Team Vitality and Team BDS from the side with the advantage, after winning their two group matches; while MAD Lions and G2 Esports will start from the loser bracket.

Some groups from which both Fnatic and SK Gaming were left out, as well as Fnatic and KOI, for which their spring split has already ended, as happened to Team Heretics and exceL when they finished last in the regular phase. Focused on the next summer split and getting the season on track, for which they are still on time with the new format.

LEC Playoffs Matches, Dates and Times – Spring Split

Four days, four games. This will be the LEC 2023 spring split playoffs. They will all be held at the same time, starting the broadcast at 6:00 p.m. CEST (Spanish peninsular time). But with a wide rest to continue giving margin to the EMEA Masters finals.

Spain: 18:00 h. ( Canary Islands : 5:00 p.m.)

h. ( : 5:00 p.m.) Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and El Salvador : 10:00 a.m.

: 10:00 a.m. Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Panama : 11:00 a.m.

: 11:00 a.m. Cuba, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Paraguay : 12:00 p.m.

: 12:00 p.m. Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 1:00 p.m.

Everything will start with the Vitality against BDS from which the first finalist will emerge. For the rest of the games we will have to wait for the weekend, ending all Sunday with the grand final of this spring split.