Squid Craft Games 2, day 3: the participation of the Peruvians and who were eliminated from the competition

Peruvians chosen for the Squid Craft Games 2.

The second edition of the Squid Craft Gamesevent of Minecraft inspired by the South Korean Netflix series, ‘The Squid Game‘, began this Tuesday, February 28. A total of 200 streamers, including several Peruvians, are competing for a $100,000 prize.

during the awards ESLAND 2023organizers Komanche, AuronPlay and Rubius announced great news for the Squid Craft Games 2among them having the incorporation of streamers from all over the world, which will unite the Spanish-speaking and Anglo-Saxon community for the first time.

Amid great anticipation, the tournament players were announced, several of them popular figures from twitch such as: AriGamePlays, Axozer, Kun Aguero (ex-soccer player of the Argentine National Team), Ibai Llanos, Dream, Germán Garmendia, Juan Guarnizo, Reborn, Spreen, ElFedelobo and others.

This Tuesday, February 28, AuronPlay confirmed live their participation in the Squid Craft Games 2after having withdrawn indefinitely from the Internet due to the controversy he faces over the past tweets he made with Bijín and the accusations of alleged grooming.

For the first time in history, the Peruvians who are participating in the Squid Craft Games 2 are:

1. ElZeein

2. MoxWDF

3. Ilocochon

4. TheDaarick28

5. DUXORETHEY

Of all of them, the most popular are Andy Merino (the zeein) and José Alberto Romero (MoxWDF), who became popular on the Internet for being the first national youtubers.

To follow the participation of our compatriots, you just have to enter the channel of twitch of the mentioned streamers to see live their passage through Squid Craft Games 2.

On the first day of the Squid Games 2two main games were made: Pamplona test and Let’s play in the forest. Although all the national contestants made it through the first competition successfully, DUXORETHEY he lost in the second when he was found by the wolf.

It is so DUXORETHEY he became the first Peruvian to be eliminated. The others remain in the race for $100,000.

On the international side, the others eliminated were Angie, MaferRocha, Karchez, Zellen, Lenay, Jh, Siro, Darizar, Miranda Ibañez, Elvira, LoserFruit, Kidi, Luzu, Ibai PlainsLunaclarck, among others.

The second day of the Squid Craft Games 2 It was held this Wednesday, February 1. The games of this day were Simon says and crazy tails. In all, more than 40 participants died. All the Peruvians, Zein, Mox, ILocochon and TheDaarick28, made it to the next stage alive.

The following players ‘died’: Kun Agüero, Spursito, Rivers, SherezadeMR, Maylen, Budcat, TeanaKitten, BorjaPavon, kameto, aroyitt, Alexby11, AMPH, dadrevil, karljacobs, unicornio99, MissaSinfonia, Espe, among others.

To the surprise of the players, on the third day of the Squid Craft Games 2 started with The night, stage in which everyone is capable of eliminating their opponents in the same room and with total freedom. At this stage, no Peruvian was eliminated. 113 participants were left alive.

The second game of the day was called called You fell. Andy Merino, better known as ElZeeinlost and was eliminated with his teammates, including Rubius, the organizer of the event. “We’re leaving, game over. Everyone on my team left. I can’t believe it, ”he expressed after being annihilated.

Same as him, TheDaarick28 and Ilocochon they lost the test. The only Peruvian standing is MoxWDF.

The first day of the Squid Games 2 It will start at 1:00 p.m. (Peru time). The event will last 6 days in total. That is, the winner will be known on Sunday, March 5.

The most popular content creators on YouTube and Twitch, AuronPlay, Rubius and Komanchethey decided to create a miniseries of Minecraftinspired by the hit series ‘The Squid Game‘. The first edition was given in January 2022, it was transmitted through twitch and, just like in the South Korean production, the players faced various tests to stay alive.

The last participant to remain standing was OllieGamerz, who defeated ElXokas in the final. The prize on that occasion was $100,000.