‘Squid Craft Games’ Returns, the Most Recognizable ‘Minecraft’ Series

The renowned series of Minecraft, Squid Craft Gamesh, come back today Tuesday, February 28. At 6:00 p.m., 200 will meet streamers from America and Europe on their respective Twitch channels to compete for first place in the well-known squid game. The winner will receive one hundred thousand euros. This production was presented for the first time in 2021 with Komanche, Rubius and Auronplay as planners. This year it is coordinated by Komanche and Rubius. The series was developed by the production company Euphonia Studio and is produced by Twitch Rivals.

After the success it achieved in 2021, the organization decided to repeat the production in 2023. The announcement created a stir in the community as it was announced during the awards Esland. This series takes a year of preparation according to Komancheone of its representatives.

Faces known to the entire community such as Amouranth, Dream or XQC will appear in the production. The invitation to influencers English-speakers aims to create bonds. Inclusive, Komanche He volunteered to teach his colleagues Spanish in a fun way.

Series Components They represent a great diversity since they range from those with fewer visits to those that are recognized throughout the world. This fact gives rise to people who, although they do not dedicate their entire lives to Twitch, can win the prize and fulfill the dream of becoming Twitch professionals.