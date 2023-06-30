Squid plays great music, but the band didn’t stick to the festival performance script

Squid is not a three-star band, but they performed a three-star concert at Rock Werchter. Great song, great performance, nothing to say. But say we flew? To ask a question is to answer it.

evaud seulemans

on copycats Phil Collins We’re not waiting right away, but if Squid relies on a frontman to — well — who plays drums and sings, we can forgive them. singer-drummer ollie judge one will go far enough Ed SheeranA look-alike competition, until the jury discovers that it doesn’t like sweet, Spotify-friendly radio pop. The judge and four of his friends will thrash you with sandpaper for eight minutes.

The hordes of loyal fans who took up residence in front of Clubby C had the time of their lives, and they agree with us. Squid plays opener ‘Narrator’ like it’s the closing track, determined to bring everyone down, including himself. It’s a song that just keeps hitting the same nail in the second half until your palms bleed and your thumbs crackle.

But then another forty minutes of music played. Well, great music, but music that went over people’s heads – of course: quite a packed venue. “This is absolutely insane, man. What the hell?’ He smiled as he cast his gaze towards the audience. And then: ‘It’s about the buildings.’ ‘GSK’ followed a granite composition, with one of the best bass lines in recent years.

But as delighted as they are by the growth of the squid’s five tentacles, they also gradually learn that not everyone is waiting for, say, ‘After the Flash’: a wonderfully constructed song, but three minutes of brass. Let’s start with the soundscape? This is not in the average festival scenario. Sometimes it was difficult to find your way without a guide in Squid’s forest, where trees like the dangling “undergrowth” or the creaking “Peel St.” let you get lost “Swing (In a Dream),” on the other hand, sounded like dystopian science-fiction—it wouldn’t have been out of place on a “Blade Runner” soundtrack.

We bet it wouldn’t look out of place at the Ancien Belgique, where Ollie Judge and his pals will be passing through in September? It’s probably a better home for them than the mastodons of Rock Werchter’s tent. Placement there!