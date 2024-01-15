St. Louis Cardinals sign Brandon Crawford

26th February was quite an eventful day mlb, Apart from pre-season games, activities and signings of free agents in search of contracts are still active. Such is the case with the stellar infielder. Brandon Crawford.

After 13 long seasons with the organization san francisco giantsWhile he won two World Series in 2012 and 2014 respectively, the shortstop decided to elect free agency for 2024.

There were rumblings on social media months ago that Brandon Crawford was going to retire this winter, but apparently plans changed and he will be wearing a new team’s jersey.

You may be interested in: Never Seen: Unusual Homes Inside the Tampa Bay Area

St.Louis signs Brandon Crawford for MLB 2024

Thanks for a post on social networks katie wooOf athletic mlbThe scoop was revealed:

,The St. Louis Cardinals are signing Brandon Crawford, sources tell The Athletic. The move provides needed veteran shortstop depth behind Macy Winn, and Tommy Edman’s Opening Day status is unclear.,

The terms of the contract are not known yet, what we do know is that the experienced player will bring his experience to the Red Birds team.

brandon crawford In addition to the World Series rings, he made three appearances in all star gameWith four Gold Gloves (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021) and a Silver Bat in 2015.

Last season he appeared in 94 games, posting an average of less than .200, but if we look at his lifetime record, we find that he 146 home runsexcept for batted 744 runswith 1,392 hitsfor one .250 average.

We expect set of St. Louis Cardinals can get from the stellar shortstop much of what he needs to strengthen his defense and be able to aspire MLB Postseason.