Stabbed ex-wife and mother in shock: “He was lovely, I don’t understand what happened to him”

The Syrian man who attacked young children with a knife in Annecy, France, moved to France eight months ago after being refused naturalization in Sweden. His ex-wife and his mother told this to the French news agency AFP. The ex-wife of Abdalmasih H. (31), with whom he lived in south-west Sweden until last year, says she is surprised by his involvement in the drama. “I don’t know what happened to him. It’s terrible. He was so sweet, I don’t understand.

The suspect’s mother, who has lived in the United States for ten years, also said she was “in shock” after news of her son’s involvement in the attack, which included four children aged 22 to 36 months. Six people were injured.

“extreme stress”

According to his mother, the suspect is a Christian who served in the Syrian army and left his country in 2011 at the start of the civil war. He went to Turkey, where he met his future wife, a compatriot with whom he later settled in Sweden. “We got married two years later, but he didn’t get Swedish nationality. So he decided to leave the country. We divorced because I didn’t want to leave Sweden,” the woman said. French authorities received an asylum application from the suspect in late November 2022, but did not act on it, as Sweden had already granted him residence.

According to the suspect’s mother, he was suffering from “severe depression” and the denial made his condition worse. “He himself did not say anything to me. It’s my daughter-in-law who told me,” said the mother. “She said he never felt well, was always depressed, with dark thoughts. He didn’t want to leave the house, he didn’t want to work. The mother also said that the couple has a daughter, about three years old, who lives with her mother in Sweden. During a rare contact with his ex-wife after moving from Sweden, the suspect reportedly told her he lived “in a church” in France.(blg)