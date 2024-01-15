Stabbed to death by his “friend” after a violent argument in Koro





The Police Commission of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc), after exhaustive technical-scientific expertise, managed to clarify the murder of Virgilio Antonio Medina Morillo, 48, murdered on February 2 this year in the urbanization Las Eugenias. Went. Antonio Parrish, Miranda Municipality, Coro, Falcon State, eventually led to the identification and arrest of its perpetrator, CMPU, 21 years old.

lapatilla.com

Field work, documentary, film and computer expertise conducted by officers appointed to coordinate the investigation of crimes against persons of the Coro Municipal Delegation, together with the Coro Municipal Criminal Division, determined that the victim was in her home, where she had been for 21 years. Surprised by the man with whom he was friends; On the day of the incident, there was an argument between them that turned violent, the culprit took advantage of Virgilio Medina’s carelessness, grabbed a knife and stabbed him several times, killing him, then ran away with the victim’s mobile device.

A thorough investigation revealed that this gruesome murder was committed due to personal problems. Similarly, investigation revealed that the detainee presented two police records for the crime of exploitation.

As evidence, a knife-like weapon, the criminal’s clothes and a cell phone of the victim, which the prisoner had sold, were collected. The case is being brought to the attention of the Fourth Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry of the State of Falcon.

With information from Cicpc.