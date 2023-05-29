Stadium concerts are back in full swing – and we clearly take ‘sonic porridge’ along



Beyoncé’s world tour began on 10 May at Friends Arena in Stockholm, home of the Sweden national football team. image getty

Long queues at the entrance, for beer and at the toilets. Astronomical ticket and pizza slice prices, average visibility, and most importantly, topping the list of complaints: a theatrical soundtrack. Stadium shows don’t have a good reputation in the concert world, especially with the required public. The term ‘verbal box’ was invented as a synonym for ‘football stadium’ and that says a lot. And yet this summer the stadium concert is back.

The Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam is looking forward to an unprecedented series of shows. In late April, metal band Metallica was already at the center of Ajax Stadium, followed by Bruce Springsteen the previous week, followed by Harry Styles, Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Coldplay. The concert venue will be so busy this summer that Burna Boy will have to move to a nearby stadium: the Nigerian singer and rapper will be performing at the Gelredom in Arnhem.

Not only is the number of stadium players striking, but so is the number of shows per artist. Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé and The Weeknd play two nights in a row, Harry Styles is at the Arena three times in a row and Coldplay are in Amsterdam for almost an entire week, with four concerts.

It seems busier than ever around the stands. And some of the old-fashioned success formulas of past decades, from sing-along parties (Toppers) to dance parties (Sensationals), seem to be making way for deadly serious block artists. how is that possible?

Of course the corona plays a role here too. The concert industry was flat during the pandemic and artists are having to do something especially financially. Several tours were postponed and concert pressure was high due to the ongoing impasse.

Stadium tours are the fastest way for a pop star to earn a lot of money. Just before Corona, Ed Sheeran broke a record set by U2: the most lucrative stadium tour ever. The album was followed by 259 shows ,split) attracted almost nine million spectators to the stadiums since 2019 and raised more than 700 million euros to the English.

ego phenomenon



Pop Fest is lost with such a lucrative revenue model. Pinkpop, for example, would love to bring an artist like Harry Styles or Bruce Springsteen to Landgraf, but the really big names opt for Ego events. They do not need to share the ticket price, which is often the same as on the day of the festival, and they are assured the undivided attention of all visitors, which benefits the atmosphere.

This year, Pinkpop gets to work with headliners who probably don’t sell out stadiums on their own anymore: Pink, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Robbie Williams aren’t in the prime of their artistic lives. While Pinkpop has still made a name for itself as a festival where you can find the best stadium acts.

Stadium shows were also invented to relieve pressure on festival grounds. Pop music exploded in the 1960s, followed by rock. In the United States, but certainly also in the Netherlands, pop festivals were hastily organized, from Woodstock to Kralingse Boas. The public enthusiastically climbed over the crush barriers, which also made the earnings look very unprofessional – apart from, of course, a certain dehumanization resulting from the lack of every conceivable amenity.



Gert and Hermione Timmermann performed at the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam on May 24, 1969. select image image

Stadiums offered a solution. The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin found that crowd control could be better done in a closed environment where you couldn’t get in without paying for a ticket. The Netherlands was there early: in early 1969 none other than Gert and Hermione played at Amsterdam’s Olympic Stadium in front of 35,000 people. But things got really serious when concert organizer Mojo brought Eric Clapton and Bob Dylan to the Rotterdam Kuip in 1978. It was raining, and De Kuip did not yet have a roof.

bad voice



But already in those early stadium rock times a storm of complaint arose. The increasingly loud amplified sound was often intolerable, as it reverberated between the stands. After all, stadiums are built to allow as many people as possible to watch a sporting match, not as an acoustically responsible music temple with absorbent wall tiles.

The concrete walls and Plexiglas roof at the oven dish-shaped Johan Cruyff Arena ensure a strong reverberation time, which can turn music into sonic porridge, according to experts. Noise has no place in such a closed and resonant environment. However you do your best as a sound engineer, a show isn’t going to be pretty, as Rihanna demonstrated in 2016. de volkrant At that time, strict but fair.

However, things have improved (slightly) in recent years. In Amsterdam’s main concert stadium, giant air mattresses have hung from the ceiling for years, which dampen sound vibrations more quickly. And millions were invested in a sound system designed for the stadium, which was supposed to improve the experience in the stands.

matchless atmosphere



Still, after every show, there is a barrage of complaints about the sound. But the special thing is that this does not hinder the race for tickets for Harry Styles and Beyoncé at all. Demand for stadium tickets also seems to be higher than ever – perhaps even as a post-corona catch-up. Apparently the incomparable atmosphere at the rocking Jailredom or the Johan Cruijff Arena is more valuable than the pure sonic experience.

Because who still cares about that slightly humming bass when 40,000 snuffling fans soon sign of the times Sing along to Harry Styles as the stadium lights up with a sizzling sea of ​​lighters and smartphone lights?

Summer Stadium Shows:

Bruce Springsteen – May 25 and 27, Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam) Harry Styles – June 4, 5 and 6, Johan Cruijff Arena Beyoncé – June 17 and 18, Johan Cruijff Arena burna boy – 17 June, Gelredom (Arnhem) weekend – June 23 and 24, Johan Cruijff Arena Distasteful game – July 15, 16, 18 and 19, Johan Cruijff Arena