Stage panties are out of date, it’s raining chicken nuggets and sex toys at concerts these days. Show

We’ve been used to panties being thrown on stage for decades, but a phone, your late mother’s ashes, or a sex toy? These are the concert trends of 2023. Adele already fits them. “If you throw anything on stage, I’ll kill you!”

It’s Adele everywhere: The British star singer delivers an eloquent warning earlier this week, during a performance in Las Vegas. ,,Throwing stuff on stage… Did you see that? If you throw something at me, I’ll kill you,” says the singer, after which she herself throws a T-shirt at the audience.

It’s clear that Adele has gotten over a current trend that has affected many colleagues. In concert life, teddy bears and panties have replaced telephones, ashes and… cheese!

telephone

Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a smartphone during a concert in New York in June. The fan who apparently wants to get rid of his digital means of communication ensured that the American singer had to go to the hospital to get some stitches.

Candies and Chicken Nuggets

It’s definitely a great ad for Skittles, although Harry Styles is less than pleased. Some sweets were thrown in the British singer’s face during a performance in Los Angeles in November. It may not have been the intention of the thrower, but Styles is still traumatized by the incident. This prompts the candy company to place an advertisement not to throw away the Skittles. “Certainly not Harry Styles.”

singer of hit films like watermelon sugar And if it were Often killed by overzealous fans. A water bottle is strapped to his waist and chicken nuggets go flying across the stage at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Styles picks one up and asks who threw it. ‘I do not eat meat.’

sex toy

Lil Nas X will have to check if he sees it right at the Lollapalooza Festival in Sweden on Saturday. What did he see flying past the stage? Yes, there is nothing wrong with the 24 year old rapper’s eyes. There is a sex toy on the stage. The American can laugh at it, pick it up and ask the audience who threw that cunt on stage.

Ashes

In late June, when P!NK picked up a bag of ashes during a show in London’s Hyde Park, she didn’t really know what was going to happen. “Is this your mother?” she asks the unknown fan, perplexed. “It’s a first for me,” she says. “I don’t know what to think about it.”

Luckily for the American, he also gets gifts that are eye-catching. For example, even in Hyde Park, he finds a giant cheese. A concert goer brought Brie de Meux especially for P!NK. It is not thrown on the stage but neatly handed over.



clap

The most bizarre incident happened in June at an Ava Max concert in Los Angeles. A man manages to climb onto the stage and, even when a security guard takes him away, he swings his arm, hitting the singer in the face. After this, he suffered a lot due to injury in his left eye.



Left: Bebe Rexha’s eye is injured. Right: Ava Max cools her eye with a bottle after the incident. © Instagram Bebe Rexha/Instagram Stories Scooter Braun



