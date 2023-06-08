Stale soap opera or realistic allegation?



Lily-Rose Depp (as Jocelyn) and Abel Tesfaye (as Tedros) in ‘The Idol’. pictures hbo

of course it is Sculpture, the hottest series of 2023, a fictionalized portrait of insecure Hollywood diva Jocelyn who resembles Britney Spears. , A ‘Fantasy of Dirty Little Men’ concluded one of the trade magazines.

Photographer wants to see more nudity



During the press conference, the makers had to give an account of their intention, which is not entirely clear. Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny’s daughter, plays Jocelyn, who poses for a photographer who wants to see more nudity in the opening scenes. The singer has no problem with this, but the intimacy coordinator gets mad and is locked in the toilet by Jocelyn’s manager.

He said that Depp has no problem wearing half-naked clothes in front of the camera. “My character exposes itself in the series in every possible way. both physically and emotionally. I fully support it.”

Sam Levinson is the director Sculpture, He does not shy away from showing sex and drug use in his work. His reputation rests primarily on the series Excitement (with Zendaya as a high school student coming out of rehab), in which teens indulge in all imaginable excesses. Of Sculpture It seems that he wants to repeat the same disaster scenario again.

weekend



Actually, Levinson was not its intended creator Sculpture, He is the replacement for colleague Amy Seimetz, who had completed 80 percent of recording but then left. Levinson was then allowed to indulge in the fact, much to the horror of some crew members, who accused him of making torture porn. It is said that singer The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), who has a role in the series and was also involved in the material, was responsible for this change. She thought the approach was ‘too feminine’ and demanded more in front of the camera.

In Cannes, Levinson presented his defense against the allegations. This also Sculpture There is a disguised picture of Britney Spears, he denied. “This isn’t the story of a typical pop star. The series is about the pressures that young women face in this business.”

incite to attract an audience



first two episodes of who Sculpture is particularly touched by the manipulations that insecure Jocelyn – who has just lost her mother – has to endure. Everyone gravitates towards him, sometimes literally. When she tries to make her own version of her comeback song, she is whistled by her team. To make matters worse, a picture of his face covered with semen is doing the rounds on the internet. Who tricked him like this?

Jocelyn is presented as a pull doll who is slowly being crushed by those around her. gives Sculpture A realistic or raunchy take on Hollywood’s world of contemporary music, in which pop stars are treated like malleable clay figures? There is nothing wrong with that starting point, but the makers raise the suspicion that they mainly want to incite as many viewers as possible.

Idol premieres Monday, June 5 on HBO Max.