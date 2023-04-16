‘Stallone Family’: know when the reality premieres and where to watch it | amazon

Sylvester Stallone will have his own reality show. The program “Família Stallone” shows his daily life with his wife, the former model Jennifer Flavin, and the couple’s three adult daughters. The production premieres on May 17 on Paramount +, in the US.

Only Amazon Prime members can subscribe to the Paramount+ channel on Prime Video. The service currently costs BRL 14.90 per month and entitles you to movies, series, music and more.

Watch for free: Get 30 Days Trial of Prime Video

The subscription to Paramount+ costs, in addition to the price of the Prime service, R$ 9.95 in the first month. After this period, a fee of BRL 19.90 per month will be charged. Offer ends April 30, and subscription can be canceled at any time.

Prime Video has Sylvester Stallone’s hits in its catalog, such as the “Rocky”, “Creed” and “The Expendables” franchises, in addition to the recently released “Samaritan” — an Amazon original.

Actor, director and screenwriter, Stallone will be in two films this year: “The Expendables 4”, with Jason Statham and Megan Fox, and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″, from Marvel, with Chris Pratt.

2 of 2 ‘Stallone Family’: movie star will have his own reality show – Photo: Disclosure ‘Stallone Family’: movie star will have his own reality show – Photo: Disclosure

Transparency note: Amazon and EXTRA maintain a commercial partnership, which does not interfere with the content of our reports. By clicking on the store link, EXTRA may earn a share of sales or other compensation. The prices mentioned may change and product availability is subject to stocks. The values ​​indicated in the text refer to the month of April 2023.