Stands, meet and greet, prizes and food trucks: Zaragoza prepares for the LoL final

Countdown to the grand final this Saturday of the League of Legends Super League in Zaragoza, which will face Heretics and Movistar Riders in the Multipurpose Room of the Auditorium. An event for which 2,000 tickets were sold out in one day and which has aroused fervor among the community of the Aragonese capital. For this reason, from the Professional Video Game League (LVP), they have prepared numerous activities in the fan zone so that attendees can enjoy this day to the fullest. Meetings with streamers and content creators, more than 15 stands, prizes and food trucks are some of them.

From 12:00 noon the LoL day will start in Zaragoza. In the Multipurpose Room there will be a welcome arch to enter the fan zone with a Poro receiving the guests and there will also be the food trucks with a wide variety of options. Inside there will be a meet and greet space where fans can meet and take pictures with Yuste and Skain, among others. In the TikTok corner awaits you Zequio to record exclusive content, interviews and challenges with the community.

MORE THAN 15 STANDS: CHALLENGES, AWARDS AND INTERVIEWS

Furthermore, in the More than 15 stands will be able to carry out various challenges to obtain prizes. You can play in the Imagin challenges with Manute, try your luck in the Takis tombola and immerse yourself in the Mahou ball pool to win a keyboard, mouse or headset. In another of the activities you can demonstrate your aim outside of Summoner’s Rift and test your strength in The Forge of Dominos.

The finalist clubs Heretics and Movistar Riders will have their own stand where they have prepared numerous activitiesas well as meetings with content creators and exclusive merchandise. To support them in the game, you can also make up in their colors and thus be the biggest fan.

To take home a memory of the day, there will be a exclusive merchandising stand of the Super League where you can get, only during the final, t-shirts, cups and caps. Everything that happens in the fan zone Toad, Cardenet and Adre will be narrating in collaboration with Zaragoza Joven.

After the grand finale, which play at 6:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Super League Twitch channelthere will be a special meet and greet with the entire team of commentators, like Jaime Mellado or Champi. The closing of a day in which LoL will flood Zaragoza and make it become the capital of electronic video games.