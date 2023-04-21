Stanley Tucci Says He’d “Be Happy To Return” Sequel To “The Devil Wears Prada”

KINGO!

In a brief interview published on Wednesday (19) by Deadline, actor Stanley Tucci was asked about iconic career roles he would like to return to. Without thinking twice, he recalled his participation in “The Devil Wears Prada“, an Oscar-nominated film and a landmark in pop culture.

In the plot, he plays art director Nigel, one of the most important figures of the imposing Runway magazine.

“I would gladly play Nigel from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ again. It was a very good experience, ”she said, without elaborating. Tucci also mentions in the conversation other iconic characters he has played, such as Paul Child from the novel “Julie & Julia”.

In fact, the insistence on a continuation of the long released in 2006 is not something new. In 2021, for example, the author of the book that inspired the adaptation, Lauren Weisberger even told EW magazine that there were numerous conversations about a possible sequel. “I wouldn’t say it’s out of the question.”

The protagonist, Anne Hathaway, however, ruled out the possibility of a return. According to her, resuming the plot would not make sense since “this film took place in a different time. Now everything has become so digital and this movie is centered on the concept of producing a physical thing, it’s very different.”

Still with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in the cast, “The Devil Wears Prada” can be watched in the Star+ catalog.