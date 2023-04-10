Star Plus: the best 2022 movies available on streaming

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

This year, countless interesting films hit theaters and streaming platforms.

On Star Plus, Disney streaming with differentiated content, it is possible to find great critically acclaimed works, with action, horror, suspense, comedy, romance and other options.

Even with little time, the subscription service already has a strong collection and launches full of praise from specialized critics and fans of films and series. And that’s why in this article we separate the best films from the Star Plus catalog released in 2022. Check it out:

The Predator: The Hunt

(20th Century Studios/Playback)Source: 20th Century Studios

Set in the 18th century, the protagonist is the Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder), who does everything to protect her people from a dangerous alien predator. In general terms, it is a prelude to the Predator franchise, which already has four other films released.

Fresh

(Searchlight Pictures/Playback)Source: Searchlight Pictures

Merging romance with suspense, the film addresses the seemingly normal relationship between Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Steven (Sebastian Stan). However, the latter has quite complex behaviors with regard to his appetite, something that gradually alienates his new girlfriend.

brutal nights

(Regency Enterprises/Playback)Source: Regency Enterprises

If you’re looking for what to watch on Star Plus, be sure to check out one of the best horror movies of 2022. In the feature, after realizing that the place she rented over the internet to spend the night already has a tenant, Tess (Georgina Campbell) does very strange and ghastly discoveries about the interior of the place.

fire island

(Searchlight Pictures/Playback)Source: Searchlight Pictures

Gathered for a weekend of fun in Fire Island Pines, on the outskirts of New York, two best friends must deal with the evident difference in thoughts between them after an unforeseen event occurs in their initial plans.

Rosalina

(20th Century Studios/Playback)Source: 20th Century Studios

Bringing a new look to William Shakespeare’s classic story, in the feature the audience meets Rosalina (Kaitlyn Dever), Juliet’s cousin (Isabela Merced), when she is still trying to overcome the involvement she had with Romeo (Kyle Allen).

Lie Influencer

(Searchlight Pictures/Playback)Source: Searchlight Pictures

In the Star Plus catalogue, it is possible to find very entertaining comedies with very current themes. In the plot of this film, Danni (Zoey Deutch) is a young woman desperate for attention and also for fame.

During a trip to Paris to leverage her hypothetical career as a digital influencer, she invents a rumor to get the attention of the whole world.

Death on the Nile

(Walt Disney Pictures/Playback)Source: Walt Disney Pictures

Based on the novel of the same name by writer Agatha Christie, in the feature film, the famous detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) needs to investigate a new murder case in the midst of his vacation in Egypt. To begin with, he interrogates all the suspects with his smooth language and experience gained over the years.

amsterdam

(20th Century Studios/Playback)Source: 20th Century Studios

Among the best films of 2022 is also the latest release from filmmaker David O. Russell, whose cast is quite starry. In the plot, three friends – Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale), Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie) and Harold Woodman (John David Washington) – find themselves in the midst of a conspiracy adventure, in which the history of the United States can be rewritten in a unique way. unexpected.

Bob’s Burger: The Movie

(20th Century Studios/Playback)Source: 20th Century Studios

The characters from the animated series broadcast by Fox won a movie. In the narrative, the facade of Bob’s Burgers is compromised after a crater opens due to hydraulic problems.

As time passes and the lack of solution to the problem causes enormous damage, Bob’s family unites to find out what would have happened at the place.

façade couple

(Hulu/Playback)Source: Hulu

When Olivia (Samara Weaving), a movie star, has her intimacy revealed to the world on account of a paparazzi, the valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) is summoned by her public relations team to help her get rid of the persecution of the tabloids. .

Crush: Colorful Love

(Hulu/Playback)Source: Hulu

To close this list with 2022 movies, watch a movie with LGBTQI+ characters in the spotlight. The story focuses on young artist Paige (played by Rowan Blanchard), who harbors a secret crush on one of the girls in the athletics group.

For this reason, she takes advantage of school obligations to get closer to her great love. However, along the way, the young woman discovers other issues related to romantic relationships.

