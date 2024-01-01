Star Wars: Daisy Ridley thought she was the worst thing in the saga

Entry into the Star Wars universe is often seen as a boon for actors. However, even though the role of Rey brought Daisy Ridley into the spotlight, the British actress experienced moments of intense questioning regarding her performance in the famous galactic saga.

Under the burden of the legacy of Star Wars

The Star Wars franchise is not devoid of controversy, especially when it comes to discussing the trajectories of the actors who have participated in it. Some, such as Mark Hamill or Hayden Christensen, have seen their careers indelibly marked by their time in the saga, not without some post-Star Wars difficulties. Actors such as Jake Lloyd and Ahmed Best have also faced negative public reaction, ranging from harsh criticism to harassment.

This trend seems to have continued with the new trilogy as we look at the negative reactions and cyber-harassment faced by Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley.

A relentless self-criticism for Daisy Ridley

In a recent interview, Daisy Ridley shared the complicated emotions that overwhelmed her after the airing of “The Force Awakens.” Judging herself harshly, she said that she felt the worst part of Star Wars was the intense emotional reaction associated with the big screen and the discovery of the lead role.

The perception of her character Rey by some Star Wars fans has sometimes been harsh, criticizing her for being overly unlikable and portraying a “Mary Sue” image.

From Shadow to Light, Daisy Ridley’s future in Star Wars

Despite the controversies, the possibility of artistic redemption is on the horizon for Daisy Ridley, with the announcement of a new Star Wars film focusing on the character Rey. The project, led by director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, could provide the actress an opportunity to redefine her legacy within this timeless epic.

The ambition is huge and the expectations for this future masterpiece are numerous. While fans are eagerly waiting, the success of this new adventure will depend on both the actress’s commitment and the public’s reception. Only time will tell if Daisy Ridley will be able to etch her name into the Star Wars pantheon with New Lights.

a heroine who marks souls

In the vast universe of Star Wars, one iconic character has held a special place in fans’ hearts: Daisy Ridley. Known for her charming role as Rey, which brought her worldwide fame, the actress shared an incredible adventure through the stars in the cult saga. However, every journey must come to an end, and Ridley has hinted that she is preparing to put away her lightsaber after Episode IX, closing a memorable chapter in her career and a lasting legacy in the galactic epic. Is leaving.

A celebrity faces the realities of social media

Notoriety has a price, and for Daisy Ridley, it has come in the form of criticism and virtual attacks. On the receiving end of hostile comments regarding her views on gun control, she made the radical decision to leave Instagram. A movement that highlights the dark side of celebrity and the sometimes toxic influence of social networks on public figures.

Her strength is strong: Daisy Ridley and criticism of her physique

Demonstrating a remarkable blend of talent and determination, Daisy Ridley did not hesitate to respond to superficial criticism targeting her body. The actress firmly states that the strength and charisma of a character lies not in his appearance, but in the complexity and depth of his essence. An attitude that cements Ridley’s position as a model of strength and authenticity in the film industry.

Star Wars continues to be a source of inspiration and passion for generations of audiences. And while Daisy Ridley may have left this galaxy far, far away, her impact as Rey, a heroine who courageously stands up for good and opposes the darkness, will live on in the legend of the saga. She leaves behind an indelible mark, proving that strong female roles are not only necessary but inevitable for the growth of contemporary cinema.