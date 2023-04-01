Star Wars, Disney and zombies, the themes of the video games that are launched in April

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Dead Island 2 lead the list of the most outstanding titles of the month.

Start a new month and that opens a list of new games that will arrive at the consoles of PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC. The action genre is one of the most titled, although Disney will show a racing game that hopes to compete with Mario Kart.

The two most striking video games, for April, are Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Dead Island 2. The first is the sequel to a title that marked a milestone in the franchise, by giving an experience that fans have been waiting for a long time, more faithful to the action than the movies are, and with a story that is part of the canon of the saga.

For the second game, the expectation is given by its long list of delays and that have led many to believe that it would never come out, after being announced in 2014 and having passed through the hands of three developer studios. This title is an open world experience in which, in the midst of executions and weapons, the objective is to avoid being killed by hordes of zombies.

The third title that generates expectation is Disney Speedstorm. The company, in this case, takes a large part of its franchises to a different scenario to make them compete in races in the style of Mario Kartso there will be varied circuits, powers to give dynamics to the confrontations and a great variety of characters, among which are Jack Sparrow, Mickey Mouse, Mulan, Hercules, Donald and Sullivan.

Other titles that may be important to some are PGA Tour, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Minecraft Legends and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, as well as the first expansion content (DLC) for Horizon Forbidden West, one of the best games of 2022.

-Road 96: Mile 0 (April 4) – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Switch

-Curse of the Sea Rats (April 6) – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Switch

-PGA Tour (April 7) – PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

– Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (April 14) – PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch

-Disney Speedstorm (April 18) – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series´, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch

-Minecraft Legends (April 18) – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Switch

-Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (April 19) – PS5

– Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (April 21) – Nintendo Switch

-Dead Island 2 (April 21) – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

– Live A Live (April 27) – PC, PS5

– Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (April 28) – PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

– Minabo: A walk through life (April 28) – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Switch

The artificial intelligence comes to video games. Ubisoft, The study behind sagas such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, confirmed that it will have its own tool, similar to ChatGPT, to support the creation of dialogues for the non-playable characters (NPC) of its titles.

The name of this system is ghostwriter and the idea is to solve one of the most common problems in the development of role-playing and open world games: the dialogues of the NPCs, since these characters appear in large numbers in these games and the interaction with them is essential to enjoy all the experience.

The operation of the tool will be like this: the writer will start with a description of the character, telling his motivations and intentions, then the dialogue created by him is added and the AI ​​analyzes it to suggest new texts derived from that concept.

From Ubisoft they assure that Ghostwriter will mainly help to create the dialogue complements and that the writer will continue to have the responsibility of creating all the context and the key points of the character’s development.