Star Wars icon Mark Hamill says goodbye to Luke Skywalker

the actor has star wars Said on American television. In his own words, he is constantly asked by fans if he will ever step into the skin of his legendary character again. “I never say never, but I don’t see any reason to do it at this point in time,” he says. “And I don’t think there would be any reason to change my mind again. I’ve had my time and it’s good.

The actor also thinks that the makers of the new star warsMovies will no longer feel the need to ask him back. “There are so many characters now that there are so many other stories to be told.”

Hamill, now 71, made his film debut as Luke Skywalker in 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope And still plays a role. He was last seen in the streaming series the mandalorian, “I never expected to be remembered for anything. I just wanted to turn my hobby into my profession,” says Hamill. “I’m glad I’ll be remembered for this beautiful role.”