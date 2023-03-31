Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Island 2, Minecraft Legends and other video game releases for April 2023

2023 does not rest and this month of April celebrate spring with games as appetizing as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor either Dead Island 2. In addition to these highlights, we are going to enjoy several of the most interesting indie games, such as Curse of the Sea Rats (which is also a national product), The Last Case of Benedict Fox either Stray Blade, among others. It is also worth noting the final arrival of EA Sports PGA Tour It was supposed to come out in March, but it ended up being delayed for a few days.

As almost always, we have had no choice but to leave out some titles that did not fit in our reviewas Road 96: Mile 0prequel to an indie game that we told you about back in the day and that we really liked, the remake of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened either Disney Speedstormamong others.

See more

We leave the rattle, because we are going to review the more interesting games that will arrive during this month of April 2023.

Curse of the Sea Rats

When: 6 of April

Where: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC

That: a metroidvania baptized by its creators, the Spanish studio Petoons Studio, as a ratoidvania, due to the fact that the protagonists are a group of mice whose design is reminiscent of cartoons from the 80s and 90s. All the characters have been animated by hand and perhaps that is why the game has such a special aspect. We will be able to control four different characters and even enjoy a cooperative mode for both players. Of course, as a good exponent of the genre, it will have a non-linear development, improvement of abilities that will allow us to access new areas of the map and a gameplay that will combine platforms and combat like those Disney classics from the 90s for Mega Drive or Super Nintendo.

For whom: for all lovers of classics like aladdin of Mega Drive who are looking for an adventure that also adds elements of metroidvania.

Minecraft Legends

When: April 18th

Where: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC

That: the leap from one of the most successful franchises of all time to the world of strategy RPGs. The piglins They have invaded our world and we put ourselves in the shoes of a hero who must fight against these undesirable pigs. To achieve this we will have the help of some quite unexpected colleagues, the zombies. And speaking of colleagues, you should know that you can play it together with three other friends in cooperative mode or even face them if you feel like a fight.

For whom: for fans of Minecraft who are looking for a new experience within the universe made of cubes.

Stray Blade

When: April 20th

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

That: a new soulslike that borrows a good part of the mechanics devised by From Software to move us to a world that is much more colorful, but not for that reason friendlier. We play a hero who must study a world previously populated by a lost civilization while he defeats some kind of gods to get out of this strange world. ring a bell? Of course, we have seen it a thousand times, but Stray Blade it also adds a few ingredients to the well-known recipe. The most notable is in its fighting system, which uses a color code for enemy attacks indicating how we should defend ourselves against them, either by dodging or doing a parry as required.

For whom: for the legion of followers of the church of the soulslike who are looking for another saint to pray to.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

When: April, the 21st

Where: nintendoswitch

That: the remake of two legendary Game Boy Advance titles. This long-awaited compilation was announced in 2021, but has suffered several delays related to the war in Ukraine. The fact is that it finally has a date, so soon we will be able to enjoy these sensational turn-based strategy games on our Nintendo Switch. The objective is to lead a group of soldiers in battles that will force us to study each step and design elaborate combat tactics. It will have a competitive game for four people and even a level editor to extend its useful life to infinity.

For whom: for fans of the saga who were waiting for a reimagining.

Dead Island 2

When: April, the 21st

Where: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC

That: the new installment of shooter in first person, which this time will invite us to survive the zombie holocaust in an apocalyptic version of Los Angeles. We have already played it and we have talked to you at length about it, but we remind you that it has surprised us due to its dismemberment system, the unexpected importance of the narrative and a development that promises to combine the best of the linear level structure with the freedom of exploration that its semi-open world will offer us. Without a doubt, one of the great games of the month.

For whom: for all of us who have been waiting for the release of this sequel for more than 10 years.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

When: April 27

Where: Xbox Series X|S and PC

That: one of the most promising indie games of the year for Xbox. We play a detective who investigates a series of murders and disappearances using the supernatural powers granted to him by his demonic partner. The aesthetic is reminiscent of Tim Burton’s movies, the plot and the universe are based on the writings of HP Lovecraft and at a playable level it is a metroidavania In all rules. So now you know, you will enjoy the platform sections, combats that promise to offer great freedom to overcome the fights in creative ways and you will have to pull backtracking, that of returning to areas of the map that you have already visited to reach new areas using abilities that you have just unlocked. It has pint.

For whom: for everyone who is looking for a new metroidvania that smells like a great game that pulls back.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

When: 28th of April

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

That: the new installment of the Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment saga, which will be set five years after the events of the original game. We will once again control Cal Kestis, who tries to flee from the siege of the Empire, which intends to wipe out all the Jedi in the Galaxy. Our hero will have new exploration abilities such as a grappling hook, but also new combat moves, using five different combat stances depending on the enemies that come our way. Graphically it looks brutal and the narrative seems to be even more elaborate than in the first installment. It is the game of the month, there is no doubt.

For whom: for all of us who had a great time with Jedi Fallen Order and logically we were left wanting more.