‘Star Wars’: Taika Waititi Is Still Developing His Film for the Franchise

Kathleen Kennedypresident of lucasfilmreleased news about the project of Taika Waititi for a solo film in the universe of ‘Star Wars’announced in 2019.

During an interview for VarietyKennedy reported that Waititi is writing the script himself and does not want to involve other writers to protect his unique and singular voice.

“Taika is still working on the project. He’s writing the script himself and he doesn’t want to bring other people into this process, and I don’t blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that’s what he’s doing. But one day we’re going to make that movie.”

According to Kennedy, the project is underway and will be carried out, but there is still no set date for the start of production.

According to the Varietythe director is planning to play a role in his own film in the saga ‘Star Wars’.

It was said that Waititi should have a supporting role with due importance in the plot, something similar to Korg, his character in the films of ‘Thor’.

Waititi He is well known for his prominent participation in his own works…

For those who don’t know, he also played the droid IG-11 in the episodes he directed of the series ‘The Mandalorian‘, and gave life to an imaginary Hitler in ‘Jojo Rabbit’ (2019).

Although the project does not have a release date, the portal indicates that the launch should take place in December 2025, marking the return of the films in the saga.

So far, there is still no official information about the plot of the upcoming film.

While we await news about the narrative and the cast, it is worth remembering that the most recent film by Waititi It is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, being Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

As the film will include the participation of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), korg (Waititi) Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (dave bautista), mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), there are several possibilities for this novel.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif) Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth It is Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

