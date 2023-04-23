‘Starboy’: The Weeknd’s album surpasses 10 billion streams

The sky is definitely not the limit for him! This weekend, the singer The Weeknd further raised the bar of his successful career. The album “starboy“, his third studio album, surpassed incredible 10 billion streams on Spotify. In addition to being the Canadian’s first work to reach such a mark, it also became the 1st album by a black artist to achieve the greatest number of reproductions in the history of the platform.

Released on major digital platforms in November 2016, “starboy” has 18 tracks in the standard version and 21 in the deluxe version; including the singles “party monster“, “die for you” (which recently won a remix with the singer Ariana Grande), “Reminder“, “secrets” and her own “starboy“, which gives the title to the album.

Praised by specialized critics, and winner of the category of Best Urban Contemporary Album of the Grammy Awards in 2018, “starboy” still has special appearances by rappers Kendrick Lamar It is Future in the tracks “Sidewalks” It is “All I Know“, respectively; of the singer Lana Del Rey In the song “Stargirl Interlude“, and the duo daft punk in the songs “starboy” It is “I Feel It Coming“, responsible for opening and closing the tracklist. And you, have you heard the album?

New Age? The Weeknd shows new music during live

The Weeknd recently performed a live on his Instagram profile and shared some news with his million followers. The pop star showed an unreleased song during the broadcast. The track in question fell in love with the fans, it was produced by the renowned mike deanwho has worked with Abel on “Dawn FM“, and brings the participation of Future.

During the live, fans of The Weeknd they even noticed a frame with probable titles of eight tracks and it was enough for speculation about the release of an album by the artist to begin to gain strength.

THE WEEKND x FUTURE ! Une nouvelle collaboration a été teasée cette nuit. pic.twitter.com/dOG5a9rHp5 — WRLD (@wrld_mag) April 11, 2023

