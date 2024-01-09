Starbucks 2×1 during January 2024: How can you take advantage of this promotion?

starbucks, The most popular coffee chain in the world launched a new promotion for January 2024, through which it offers its customers the opportunity to enjoy two drinks for the price of one.

The promotion, which will be valid from January 8 to January 31, 2024. To take advantage of the promotion, customers must show the coupon which they can download from the Starbucks Mexico app or request it directly from their barista at the branch.

participating drinks

2X Through January 1, 2024, this Starbucks promotion applies to the purchase of a Large Drink (400ml) or Venti (500ml) of any preparation, excluding seasonal drinks or day coffees.

All beverages prepared at the Espresso Bar (hot and iced), Frappuccinos®, Refreshers®, Shakenes and Cold Brew participate in this promotion.

However, it is important to note that seasonal drinks and day coffees are not included.

How to choose a drink?

One of the best ways to make the most of this promotion is to choose drinks of different sizes. This way, you can get two large drinks or two venti drinks for the price of one.

Another option is to choose drinks with similar prices. This way, you won’t be charged more for a regular-sized drink.

What other conditions apply?

The promotion is valid only in physical Starbucks coffee stores in the Mexican Republic that have availability and connectivity to the Starbucks Rewards system.

The Starbucks 2×1 promotion in January 2024 is personal and non-transferable to Starbucks Rewards members; It cannot be combined with other promotions, coupons, discounts or rewards benefits.

Promotion is only valid on first purchase in one of the following channels:

in physical stores

pick up (pick up from the store)

car pickup (pick up in your car)

Starbucks Rewards Delivery (Home Service)

This promotion does not apply to delivery aggregators (Uber, Didi, Rappi), Starbucks Reserve stores or Cancun airports.

How do I sign up for the Starbucks Rewards program?

To register for the Starbucks Rewards program, you can do so in the Starbucks Mexico app or on the Starbucks website.

You’ll be able to pay for your purchases through your Rewards app and you’ll receive some special promotions; You will also have special prices and priority access to purchase the brand’s collectible glasses, thermoses and key chains.

Starbucks statistics in the world

starbucks It has more than 100 million regular customers worldwide. These customers visit the chain’s stores an average of 15 times per year.

In 20223, the number of Starbucks coffee shops worldwide was more than 38 thousand. Over the past 15 years, the Seattle-based company’s locations have more than doubled.

How much is the brand worth?

The American coffee chain reached its highest brand value since 2010.

It is estimated that the brand is worth an estimated US$61,535 million.

