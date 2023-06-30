Starbucks must pay millions to woman after wrongful dismissal

Event

The woman’s dismissal followed an incident at a Starbucks in the US city of Philadelphia. Two black men were discriminated against in that incident. They were waiting for their third co-worker when one of them wanted to go to the toilet, but was denied permission by an employee. They may not have ordered anything yet. When the men said they were waiting for a colleague, the police were called and the men were eventually arrested.

The woman who won the case, Shannon Phillips, was the Starbucks regional manager at the time of the incident. He was fired from his job after the incident. However, the black manager of the branch where the incident occurred was not fired. Philips then sued.

Scapegoat

His attorneys argued that Phillips was fired because Starbucks allegedly sought a “scapegoat” to make it appear that the company had taken action against the incident.

The court has now ruled in favor of the woman. According to the judge, Starbucks violated the human rights of the woman by firing her on the basis of her caste.

