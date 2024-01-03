Starbucks opens two more stores in Puerto Rico

starbucks Opened two more stores in Puerto RicoLocated in Bairoa Shopping Center In Caguas and in shopping centers Caribbean Plaza In Ponce.

Baristas del Caribe, the company that operates the chain on the island, reported this Wednesday the inauguration of new establishments. Combined investment of $2,440,187, Both locations created approximately 50 new jobs.

starbucks is now total 34 stores throughout Puerto Rico, The new establishment in Caguas has a car service and the store located in Ponce is a kiosk.

New Starbucks store in the Bairroa Shopping Center in Caguas. , supply ,

“These new stores in Caguas and Ponce, which represent the thirty-third and thirty-fourth in the market, respectively, reflect the continued growth of Starbucks Puerto Rico, which now operates in nine municipalities on the island with a more dedicated team. 740 more than partner (Employees) who proudly wear the green apron,” Baristas del Caribe President Jaime Luis Fonledas said in a written statement.

These new establishments participate in Initiative grounds for your gardenwhich provides customers Free bags of coffee grounds to take home And used as manure or fertilizer.

“At the heart of Starbucks is a commitment to creating a third place, a space for interaction and creativity. We strive to be a place where ideas are born, relationships are formed and dreams take flight. Idris Ortiz-Lopez, general manager of Starbucks in Puerto Rico, said these new stores in Caguas and Ponce are an extension of that vision, creating warm and welcoming places for the community to gather.

Starbucks at Bairoa Shopping Center is open Monday to Thursday 6:00 am to 9:30 pm, Friday and Saturday 6:00 am to 10:30 pm, and Sunday 7:00 am to 9:30 pm. Operates till 10 o’clock.

The kiosk at Plaza del Caribe operates from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Monday to Saturday, and from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Sunday.

Starbucks opened its first store in San Juan in 2002.