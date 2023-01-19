Starfield’s release date will be revealed “very soon”

Starfield has been one of those promising games that have been delayed until 2023. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, the North American studio explained that they needed a little more time to polish the experience to the max. Although their arrival is expected in the first half of the year, they have not yet provided a specific date. However, the company has anticipated that the announcement will take place “very soon”.

Bethesda’s Instagram account in Latin America has responded the following to a follower who asked about the release date: “Very soon we will announce it, we are preparing a special game event”They have said.

What games will be shown at the event on January 25?

Xbox and Bethesda have planned an event for January 25, but Starfield is not among the games that will be presented. During the Developer_Event there will be information about Forza Motorsport, Minecraft and Redfall. As soon as it concludes, another presentation will take place that will bring the news of The Elder Scrolls Online closer.

The Developer_Event It can be seen live from 9:00 p.m. (CET). Check here the schedules broken down by country.

Starfield is a new intellectual property that will take us to explore space, although it will also allow us to visit Earth. The game will be released in Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PCsince Microsoft has decided not to release it on PS5, contrary to what has happened with Ghostwire: Tokyo and Deathloop (in these cases there was a prior agreement before the Bethesda purchase was completed).

Microsoft just announced a workforce cut of 10,000 workers, which will also affect the Xbox division. According to journalist Jason Schreier, Bloomberg has been able to confirm layoffs at Bethesda Game Studios and 343 Industries, the studio responsible for Halo Infinite. Without specific names being revealed, the departures include Xbox veterans who have been with the company for more than a decade.

