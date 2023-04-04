Start spring in Pokémon Go

spring has come to Pokémon GO. Starting today, until April 10 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). Within the event there will be Flower Adorned Pokémon, event bonuses and this event will be the debut of Cutiefly and its Ribombee evolution.

Pokémon Adorned with Flowers

During this fun celebration, new flower-adorned Pokémon such as Pichu, Pikachu, Flareon, Umbreon, Sylveon and more will appear wearing cherry blossoms and flower crowns. Also, if you are lucky, you can find them in their variocolor version (But this is a dream that does not happen).

While other Pokemon like Marill, Whismur, Jigglypuff, Bunnelby, and Cutiefly, along with Buneary wearing a flower crown will appear more frequently in the wild during this event. Some trainers might even run into Chansey and Togetic, both wearing a flower crown.

Bonuses for the event

Another bonus is that Trainers will be able to get twice as many candies per hatch, also activated Lucky Eggs will last one hour and require half the distance to hatch when placed in an incubator during this event.

On the other hand, Trainers will be able to meet Cherry Blossom Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Cherry Blossom Eevee, and Cutiefly in One Star Raids. In three-star raids you will encounter Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chansey wearing a flower crown, and Togetic wearing a flower crown. On the other hand, in the five-star raids the legendary Pokémon Lugia will appear and in the Mega-raids, Mega-Lopunny. Catch them all!

While this event brings some interesting Pokémon, it seems Niantic hasn’t listened to Pokémon Go fans and will make the new changes we’ve already mentioned come into effect. Ready to catch Cutiefly and the Costumed Pokémon to celebrate spring?