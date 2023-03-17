starts tomorrow and these are the guests

Shadoune666, Squid Craft Games 2 Finalist, announced that it will hold a lightning event of Minecraft called 100 floorsthe details of what it will deal with have not been revealed, but surely it is a test in the best style of Fall Guyssomething that we saw was recurring in the past event organized by Rubius, Komanche and AuronPlay.

The French streamer posted on his Twitter account, that he was interested in finding other streamers who wanted to participate in the event, something to which the vast majority of the community of Minecraft did not hesitate to answerincluding several famous streamers such as Luh, Tubbo, Ollie, Robleis, Goncho, Bobicraft, Mechs, and Ryumi VT.

Tomorrow mini event of 100 floors with streamers!

Who wants to play?

Who wants to play? pic.twitter.com/5mOq2Ai370 — Shadowune666 (@Shadoune666) March 8, 2023

The vast majority are from the Minecraft community, however, other variety streamers and League of Legends They also shared their interest in being part of this small event, 100 floors will take place tomorrow March 9 on Shadoune666’s Twitch channel at the following times:

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10:00 p.m.

For now, this is one of the few mini streamer events that we have in the near future, let’s remember that The Last One is postponed until they transfer the dynamics to another game that is not GTA Vbecause Rockstar informed the organizers that they did not have the rights to make said event.