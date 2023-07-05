statement t-shirt effect

Looks like the statement tee is having a moment again, hitting the streets and with the stars. is it new? Absolutely not. Is this the umpteenth copy of the blues trend? Yes, but not blindfolded.

Slogan or logo T-shirts are clearly not the latest fashion. In the 1950s, the white T-shirt moved from the underwear drawer to the apparel department, thanks to Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire. From the sixties – thanks to printing technology – it developed into a travel and concert souvenir. Also it became popular, because cheap, billboards for brands, political parties and protest slogans. The statement T-shirt was born.

fashion with a message

That function of the printed t-shirt has remained unchanged. As salespeople and/or status symbols – be it Barbie or Gucci. As a reminder – about that great concert or that great (at the coffee bar) vacation. or making any statement politically or socially. But, except for the unscrupulous buyer, essentially any printed top falls under ‘statement T-shirt’. You draw it to promote something; What’s on it says something about you. The fact that it is an affordable item of clothing makes it all the more desirable. T-shirts are also exchanged faster than tattoos.

Cheap is definitely relative, especially when it comes to Balenciaga T-shirts for less than 700 euros. But she’s still saved faster than the price of a full designer outfit. Logo T-shirts act like perfume for designer labels, a gateway for cash-strapped fans. And unlike perfume, you literally wear the brand’s seal.

hamnet made us do it

In the 1980s, T-shirts were often active. Catherine Hamnett, the mother of the political T-shirt, took advantage of a photo opportunity with Margaret Thatcher in 1984 to secretly share her anti-nuclear stance under her jacket. Hamnett’s T-shirts were very popular. For example, George Michael wore the ‘Choose Life’ design in the ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ clip. Fact is, the slogan was recently hijacked by the anti-abortion brigade, which is now up against the 75-year-old designer’s letter chest. However, the t-shirt is already sold out in the webshop. According to its designer, the British band Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s T-shirt was indebted to Hamnett’s T-shirt. One copy – Ross Geller’s “Relax from Frankie” T-shirt – had a cameo in the 1996 episode “The One with the Tiny T-Shirt”.

what will britney do?

Which brings us to the 2000s. Gen Z or those younger have developed a fascination with the turn-of-the-century It-girl wardrobe. That was the era of the logo T-shirt. Paris Hilton and Britney Spears were regularly seen with copies of Juicy Couture, Von Dutch or Tommy Hilfiger. Those brands eagerly took advantage of the fact that celebrities were constantly photographed by the paparazzi. The stars themselves also managed to turn that press attention to their advantage. Enter the so-called ‘clapback T-shirt’. In the pre-social media era, a slogan on your clothes was your way of regaining control of your story. For example, Britney Spear’s iconic ‘Dump Him’ T-shirt reflects her own approach to estrangement from Justin Timberlake.

from lindsey to madonna

Slogan T-shirts work like a tweet: short, to the point, and sweetest of all tongue in cheek, Anne Hathaway in a “Fedup” shirt at the 2004 Teen Choice Awards. Or Paris Hilton’s “Don’t Be Jealous,” “Got Blow,” and “Stop Being Desperate.” The latter was photoshopped into ‘Stop Being Poor’ by someone who misled the world for years. Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan has been in the news with her ‘You were never my boyfriend’ slogan following her break-up with actor Wilmer Valderrama. He denied rumors of an alleged food mess with ‘Skinny Bitch’ on his stomach. Even Madonna joined in. Those who criticized his interest in Kabbalah were silenced through ‘cult members’.

‘Guinocent’

Perhaps Winona Ryder set the trend. In early July 2002, she appeared on the cover of W Magazine wearing the infamous ‘Free Winona’ T-shirt after being arrested for shoplifting. Ryder appears to have recently adopted what the New York Times dubbed ‘trial merch’. The term refers to merchandise that is sold in response to famous major lawsuits. They often get so much attention that there is a market for them. More timely (and also with the hashtag) is the #FreeBritney slogan with which fans wanted to encourage Britney Spears in her custody case. But the process surrounding Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski accident also provided inspiration, from ‘gwynnocent’ to ‘well, I lost half a day of skiing’.

old and new

And then there’s the vintage revival. A good slogan doesn’t work unless your neighbor or co-worker is passing it along. However, thrift stores are full of unique vintage concert, souvenir, and slogan T-shirts. Chances are you’ll find a baby blue “Dump Him” ​​T-shirt at your local thrift store, but nothing you can’t find on Etsy. Today, stylists from series such as Euphoria or The White Lotus and stars such as Zoë Kravitz, Julia Fox or Charli XCX reinforce the promotion. Looks like even Hailey Bieber’s PR team dusted off the clapback T-shirt for early 2023. In response to the Hollywood favoritism controversy, she made a cheeky statement with a “fake baby” print. Paris Jackson was ahead of the hype a year ago with the ‘Rock Royalty’ print. A statement T-shirt we’ve seen before: The celebrity daughters of Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney wore it with a dose of self-deprecation to the 1999 Met Gala.

activism

It’s not just the Y2K fashion craze that’s so appealing in this often less optimistic time. It-girls were wildly hunted back then. They have the right to get compensation, this generation believes right. Think #FreeBritney or Prince Harry doing everything he can to avoid other Lady Di drama. T-shirts are a kind of tribute. Meanwhile, things remain restless on the political stage, just like in 2001. This also requires imaginary statements. And preferably not a MAG cap. From the 2021 Met Gala, we’ll remember Cara Delevigne with the slogan “Peg the Patriarchy” and especially Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez with “Tax the Rich” on her prom dress.

but make it fun

Designers also sometimes dare to introduce some activism into their collections. Maria Grazia Chiuri made her successful Dior debut in September 2016 with ‘We Should All Be Feminists’, which captured the spirit of the times. Kanye West, on the other hand, drew a definite line under his fashion career in 2022 in a faux slogan T-shirt. Victoria Beckham, on the other hand, played the sarcastic card by writing ‘Fashion stole my smile’ on her statement T-shirt. Explanation: “I laugh at myself. It’s fashion and it should be fun.”