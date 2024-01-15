Stay calm or fight back: Strategists for all three presidential candidates speak out. mexican elections 2024

Each candidate’s plans at the start of the Mexican presidential campaign are a game of contradictions. Something almost inevitable, at least for now, is the first candidate as a clear favourite, the second who still counts on a comeback and the third who hardly has any real chance to play the match. Before the starting gun, strategists from the three campaigns are now focused on targeting their candidates’ strengths and their rivals’ weaknesses with surgical precision. Claudia Sheinbaum, His strategists explain to EL PAÍS how they plan to achieve this in the first weeks of the campaign.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s campaign spokesperson Tatiana Clothier says the election strategy includes visiting the country’s 32 states, main cities and most populous municipalities over the next three months. “In pre-campaigns, Sheinbaum visited the country three times and now he will once again cover the entire region with great commitment.” Clothier shared that the presidential candidate would attend at least three rallies a day, including weekends, an electoral strategy extracted from the campaign manual of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who held one rally a day during his time as a candidate. Loyalists led direct popular mobilization and their confidence in the region. The spokesperson says, “The message will be hopeful, joyful, it will be a message about how to strengthen what has already been built and how to move forward in the second part of this fourth transformation that is proposed for the country.”

Given the lull in Morena’s campaign, the pulse of the return to power is being felt at the headquarters of Xochitl Gálvez, although they avoid giving importance to polls that are not in its favor. Senator Kenia López Rabadán, head of Gálvez’s campaign office, said in an interview, “We know we are not going against Claudia Sheinbaum, we are going against the state apparatus.” In the opposition, there are growing voices that see “state elections” and condemn President López Obrador’s intervention in promoting Sheinbaum’s candidacy. López Rabadán says, “We are facing a draconian government that uses public resources in favor of its candidate.” “With all this, we are going to fight and we know we are going to win.”

For the first two weeks of the campaign, Gálvez has chosen to begin with activities in Yucatán and Querétaro, beginning with the PAN’s strongholds and alternating visits to the country’s most populous cities, where the scope of his strategy and his bet against fear. , insecurity and violence. “Embracing criminals is over,” the candidate said in Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato, where he launched his campaign. “We are going to return peace and tranquility to the country,” he promised.

Sheinbaum, for his part, will hold rallies in the 16 mayoralties of Mexico City, not only to promote the candidacy of Clara Brugada, who wants to retain the government of the capital for the ruling party, but also to ensure victory. The electoral districts that make up the capital. Mexico City is the second most important district at the national level after the State of Mexico and is a strategic location to win a qualified majority in Congress in the legislative elections that will be combined with the presidential elections.

The head of the official campaign confirmed that Sheinbaum’s team takes the poll projections carefully and sets itself the challenge of “going out to convince the 17% undecideds”. Clothier says Murray will not put effort into trying to coax radical opposition votes. “The people who are clearly committed to Xochitl Galvez are going to stay there. And the majority are those who are not even ready to listen,” he says.

Gálvez’s office manager explains that the opposition candidate chose Fresnillo, the city with the highest perception of insecurity in the country, as the starting point of his campaign to promote the slogan “For a Mexico without fear”, his new campaign motto. And their bet is close the gap with Sheinbaum. “We are living in a bloody country, in which unfortunately it was decided to embrace criminals,” says López Rabadán about the current government’s security strategy, before his candidate presents his security proposals and introduces himself. Introduced as a “brave candidate”. That he’s going to “take the bull by the horns.”

“We are going to send a clear message: that you can live without fear, that you can live safely in Mexico, and for that we need Xochitl Gálvez in the presidency of the Republic,” López Rabadan says. ” The fight against insecurity, criticism against López Obrador and attacks against Sheinbaum have been the main protagonists in the first days of the opposition campaign. First, in a rally with high symbolic load in Fresnillo. Then, at mass events in Guanajuato and Mexico City this weekend. The message has drawn criticism from his rivals, but it has resonated with his voter base and the public, who attended events in the states of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato, where opposition votes have historically been strong.

Security will also be one of the axes of Jorge Álvarez Menez’s campaign. Something that was evident from the venue chosen for his first rally. With his election in Lagos de Moreno, one of the most insecure places in the country, he tried to send two messages: that the fight against insecurity is a priority in his political proposal and his rejection of the militarization of the country. “You will see a disruptive, strong campaign that will enter the electoral landscape,” defends Laura Ballesteros, recently appointed campaign coordinator of the Citizen Movement candidate. In the team of Álvarez Ménez they are aware of the distance with which they start, but they bet their fortunes on the perceived erosion of the two alliances. “People don’t buy their coalition, they have 75% disapproval,” Ballesteros says of the protests. “It represents Xochitl (Galvez) swimming with wet clothes.” And as far as the ruling coalition is concerned, he believes that “It seems that Sheinbaum’s potential is in the coalition that represents him, but we have hardly listened to him.”

Clothiers, for their part, insist on scheduling without any haste or urgency. He explains that the 100 commitments read by Sheinbaum at his campaign kick-off event on Friday outline “a plan for where we’re going” and adds that, later on, “Sheinbaum will further explore some of the themes of the plan.” Will present it in a more clear manner.”

López Rabadán predicted minutes before giving the starting nod to It is done. “We have to face a huge challenge: not only that the Mexican people are going to vote freely, but also that the electoral process does not cost the lives of candidates,” says the National Action Party (PAN) legislator.

accusation of dirty war

Sheinbaum’s spokesperson recognizes the strength of the previous opposition march that filled the Zócalo and confirms that there are dirty war campaigns, and gives as examples DEA leaks about organized crime’s alleged financing of the López Obrador movement and online campaign. With the label “Narco-President.” “There is a reality that was in March and there is a reality that is in March bot, They are two different things, so don’t get confused or dismiss one or the other. Somehow a campaign is organized and paid from abroad, we do not know here or there, about a million dollars a week and Spain and Argentina are its big suppliers, in addition to fifty other countries from which these accounts come. come out; This is a practice and has already been reported, and should be addressed and attacked. And there are real people who were at the march and who reinforced the vote for Galvez, which is very legitimate and valuable and part of the freedom and democracy that we have in this country,” he explains.

