Steam gives away 23 unpublished games that show the other side of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

A new weekend is coming, and this time we are not bringing you a list of Steam offers. But don’t worry, because this time you won’t have to pay a penny to enjoy 23 unpublished games for free on your PC.

It is common for developers to have several versions of their games, both in the form of betas and in demo format. What’s more, sometimes they even have nothing to do with the final versions.

But what about Landfall, Swedish indie studio, has no name. It may not sound familiar to you, but Totally Accurate Battle Simulator is one of the highest rated strategy and simulation games on Steam.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator was released in 2017, offering intense RTS battles in which, yes, we did not actively participate. The key is to organize our army, tactics and watch the battle in an epic simulation.

Well, Landfall has decided to share with all of us each one of the prototypes, versions, demos and projects related to the game. They are all free to download on Steam.

Landfall Archives: an example to follow

All users of Steam You can now download the compilation 100% free Landfall Archiveswhich brings together all the prototypes, versions and projects that the Landfall guys created before launching Totally Accurate Battle Simulator.

Although many have been developed since 2016, there are some that were designed after the fact, reusing material from the title. An example is Ocean Plane, from this same year.

Best of all, many have nothing to do with Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. Are 23 new and free games that you can now stay forever on your PC.

Are you a big fan of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator? Well, in this compilation you will find demos and very early versions of the game, as well as spin-offs that are better than some titles that hit stores today.

If your curiosity is piqued and you want to know more, in Landfall’s official Twitter account you can read a whole thread about each and every one of the 23 games.

These are their minimum and recommended requirementsAlthough we already anticipate that any current PC or from a few years ago will have no problem moving these games:

Minimum

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or similar

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 770 or AMD R9 280

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 4 GB of available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or similar

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD RX 470

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB of available space

All Landfall Archives Games

Landfall Archives includes a whopping 23 games, which they never left the landfall offices until now. And all of them are free on Steam.

It must be said that not all of them are complete games. Some are demos or prototype versions of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, but for the most part these are very enjoyable experiences (some players have requested that they be released separately with further development).

You’ll find a bit of everything in Landfall Archives. There are strategy and tactics games, flight simulators, card games, first person shooters and even PvP titles to play with friends.

Next we leave you a short description each:

Anything for my pals (2021) – Strategy game where you must overcome a series of obstacles (there are no enemies).

– Strategy game where you must overcome a series of obstacles (there are no enemies). Robots Forever (2018) – Turn enemy robots into scrap, but be careful with its different components.

– Turn enemy robots into scrap, but be careful with its different components. Robots Forever 2 (2019) – Sequel that adds more robots, more modular parts, weapons and more complex confrontations.

– Sequel that adds more robots, more modular parts, weapons and more complex confrontations. Post Game (2019) – A construction game where you have to build conveyor belts and deliver each package.

– A construction game where you have to build conveyor belts and deliver each package. Physical Survival (2019) – Crafting game where we interact with physics, animals and objects in the environment.

– Crafting game where we interact with physics, animals and objects in the environment. TABS 2017 (2017) – Totally Accurate Battle Simulator prototype using the 2.0 system. of physics, instead of system 3.0.

– Totally Accurate Battle Simulator prototype using the 2.0 system. of physics, instead of system 3.0. Airships 1 (2018) – Build your own ship and manage its different flights around the stage.

– Build your own ship and manage its different flights around the stage. Airship 2 (2018) – Sequel that adds more components, more materials and different ships.

– Sequel that adds more components, more materials and different ships. Wrecktangels (2019) – Side scrolling PvP action game where bullet time is paramount.

– Side scrolling PvP action game where bullet time is paramount. RTS card game (2021) – Totally Accurate Battle Simulator spin-off where you have to collect cards, get the best deck and beat your opponent.

– Totally Accurate Battle Simulator spin-off where you have to collect cards, get the best deck and beat your opponent. Physics Fighter (2021) – Physics based action game. You have a knife and your body to finish off the enemies, as you go through different rooms.

– Physics based action game. You have a knife and your body to finish off the enemies, as you go through different rooms. Medieval America (2020) – First person shooter with PvP modes, in which the stage is gradually destroyed.

– First person shooter with PvP modes, in which the stage is gradually destroyed. Plant Plane (2019) – A curious mix between an aerial simulator and a tree-building game.

– A curious mix between an aerial simulator and a tree-building game. Ocean Plane (2023) – A flight arcade where we must shoot down the enemies, while we cross the ocean.

– A flight arcade where we must shoot down the enemies, while we cross the ocean. Playful (2021) – A Minecraft-style sandbox focused on 1v1 matches.

– A Minecraft-style sandbox focused on 1v1 matches. Blob Game (2018) – Adventure and puzzle game where we must escape from a room, while a strange creature speaks to us. It has several endings.

– Adventure and puzzle game where we must escape from a room, while a strange creature speaks to us. It has several endings. Walking House Game (2021) – A strategy and management game where we build our own moving castle.

– A strategy and management game where we build our own moving castle. Missile Game (2021) – Physics-based game, where we control the missiles and manage their trajectory towards the objectives.

– Physics-based game, where we control the missiles and manage their trajectory towards the objectives. Creepy Robots (2017) – A horror game where humanoid robots chase us all over the city.

– A horror game where humanoid robots chase us all over the city. ROUNDS 3D (2022) – A three-dimensional ROUNDS prototype.

– A three-dimensional ROUNDS prototype. Counts and Stakes (2020) – A PvP shooter inspired by Counter-Strike, incorporating vampires and vampire hunters to replace the original factions.

– A PvP shooter inspired by Counter-Strike, incorporating vampires and vampire hunters to replace the original factions. Physics Presentation (2018) – An interactive experience that explains how the physics systems of the Landfall games work.

– An interactive experience that explains how the physics systems of the Landfall games work. Auction Brawl (2017) – Fighting game based on physics and the use of objects. It has split screen for 2 to 4 players.

Variety is Landfall Archives’ best virtue, as you won’t find two games the same (except those that are sequels). All of them have some kind of relationship with Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, either by using the same physics, graphics engine or game mechanics.

An example to follow from Landfall. I wish more developers would give the opportunity to try the early versions and prototypes of their games… and also totally free.

For all Steam players, you can now download (for an unlimited time) the compilation Landfall Archives 100% free for your PC. It’s impossible to get bored with these 23 brand new games that will conquer your gamer’s heart this weekend.