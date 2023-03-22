Steam is returning money to users who did not take advantage of one of its offers: Find out if you can also qualify for a refund and how to get it – PC

If you purchased a Steam Deck in the days before the Steam sale began, Valve might reward you.

There are few things that infuriate you more than buying something only to discover, just a couple of days later, that its price has dropped. Unfortunately this situation had to be faced by all the players who made copurchases on Steam in the days before March 16, when the so-called spring sales started on the platform. Valve has a no refund policy for players who purchase right before a discount campaign. However, this time he has broken his own rules to offer the community the possibility of recovering money in case of having bought the Steam Deck .

How to get a refund if you bought the Steam Deck without an offer

Multiple users are manifesting on social networks that, after abmake a request to technical support, he has offered them a 10% refund. In this sense, they can recover the total amount corresponding to the price drop of the company’s portable console. In principle, the rule only applies to players who bought the machine in the seven days prior to the sale and the reimbursement is carried out in the form of steam wallet credit. That is, the money cannot be returned to our bank, only used to spend in the store. Of course, if we meet the conditions, the amount never expires.

The truth is most players have been satisfied with the compensation and much of the money will return to Valve through purchases at Steam . In this sense, it seems that everyone wins. However, it would be somewhat unusual for it to set a precedent. We do not expect in any case that the company will apply similar compensation in terms of video game sales and we do not know if the policy will continue for players who want to buy the Steam Deck in the future.

In this sense, it is best to keep in mind When will the next Steam sales take place? . Although it can be a bit complicated to have the dates in mind, the sales are the perfect opportunity to buy what we already wanted at a somewhat more modest price. Valve has revealed the calendar of all the discount campaigns for the year 2023 and it is to be expected that, at least in the great seasonal deals, the Steam Deck becomes available at a slightly lower price to the usual in all its models.





In 3D Games | It costs less than 1 euro and is the best cooperative zombie game on PC. The entire saga costs 2, but there are only a few hours left until the sale ends!

In 3D Games | Valve changes the Counter-Strike logo and intensifies the rumors: A big announcement could be coming soon.