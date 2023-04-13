Steam takes away an account with almost half a million euros in CS:GO skins from a player, but everything has finally been a scare – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

The user Gergely Szabo has managed to recover his account after explaining to Valve that his comments on other profiles were altruistic.

Although, right now, PC shooter fans are looking forward to it. counter strike 2 (which some have even been able to prove), are just as many fans of the shooter saga of Valve those who continue to play daily Counter-Strike: Global Offensive . One of the reasons is not simply the competition, but CS:GO has a market for the sale of skins (appearances) where real money is moved.

This leaves us with situations as unlikely as the one we have come to tell you about today. The user Gergely Szabo made public this week that had lost his account with $475,000 worth of skins to a Steam ban. Valve takes action against Steam accounts that make comments related to selling items on the profiles of other players, thus taking a little tolerant stance in response to the large amount of money that moves this market.

Valve suspends accounts that comment on other profiles about selling items

szabo commented on another player’s profile to notify you of a broken link, which caused the company to send you an account suspension message for posting suspicious content. He is not the only one affected, but everything has been a scare, fortunately for the player. This Wednesday, Szabo communicated that, after contacting Valve and explaining that his message was for altruistic purposes, you finally got your account backso you can breathe easy knowing that you will not lose that almost half a million euros worth of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skins.

Counter-Strike 2 is coming this summer

As we mentioned at the beginning, fans of Valve’s shooter franchise are already looking forward to Counter-Strike 2. Its release is expected in summer 2023 on PCalthough its biggest modifications announced so far are aspects such as those tick rate changes wave variation on smoke grenades which can be very important for the development of the games.





In addition, among the main novelties of Counter-Strike 2 is the fact that it is built on Source 2 engine, which implies a great renovation compared to what we had in Global-Offensive. It will also arrive with improved maps, which will have better graphics and lighting, reflections and physics, and it has been confirmed that the older maps have been completely rebuilt.

