Steam will stop working on Windows 7 and 8 PCs starting in 2024

Steam is, without a doubt, the most important gaming platform and digital store in the PC marketwith most of us who play on computers having the program installed, our own account and a good handful of games purchased through Valve’s digital store.

Today, precisely, Gabe Newell’s company has made an important announcement related to Steam since Starting next year, it will not be compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 operating systems. which will make certain players have to update their system to Windows 10 or Windows 11 if they want to continue using this platform.

The date chosen for end of support for these operating systems is January 1, 2024that is, the first day of the year, and the reason is that the latest Steam features “depend on a built-in version of Google Chrome that no longer works on older versions of Windows. In addition, future versions of Steam will require feature updates and security that will only be present in Windows 10 or newer versions.”

Fortunately, few players will be forced to update their operating system since According to the Steam Hardware and Software Survey only 1.86% of Steam users currently use Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 (Windows 8 is so residual that it does not even appear in the survey) and it must also be taken into account that last January 2023 it was Microsoft itself that retired these operating systems, ending their official support, so it was to hope that other programs and games will gradually leave it aside.

Counter-Strike 2, the next success of Valve

Beyond the end of this Steam support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 there is a lot of talk about Valve in the last few days thanks to Ad of counter strike 2the new version of the game that will arrive next summer and that already has its own closed beta.



