Steam will stop working on Windows 7 and 8

Steamthe largest video game store in pcit will stop working on operating systems windows 7 and Windows 8 since January 1, 2024.

From that date, all players must upgrade to Windows 10 or 11 if they want to continue playing the titles they keep on this platform, which range from Dota 2, Counter Strike or many Call of Duty.

because of Google

According to the support page, this change is due to Google Chrome.

Steam uses an embedded version of Chrome to display store pages and other content and that feature is no longer actively updated. As we remember, Microsoft officially ended support for windows 7 more than two years ago, and the latest version of Windows 8 a few months ago.

Because of that, Steam asks that players have current operating systems so that there are no issues with those features.

“As of January 1, 2024, Steam will stop officially supporting operating systems windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1. After that date, the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows. To continue running Steam and any games or other products purchased through Steamusers will need to upgrade to a newer version of Windows,” the statement said.

cloud gaming

If you are in this problem, it will not be very difficult to change the operating system.

In case you have unfinished games, Steam It maintains a storage cloud to save our games and be able to download them after uninstalling or reformatting the system. It also maintains built-in tools to migrate games that we download and own in the library.

