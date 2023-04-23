Steellar, the king of Red Bull Solo Q 2023

Francisco Antonio Taba Hueramo, better known as Steellar, was proclaimed champion of Red Bull #SoloQ México 2023 and obtained his ticket to the LOL international final at the Gaming Sphere in London, United Kingdom.

The final played to the best of five, was won by the native of Tijuana. 3-0 was the result of the final held at the TV Azteca facilities.

Sully could not before the good strategy exerted by Steellar from the first game. Francisco Taba dreams of being the new figure to follow in the world of League of Legends.

In addition to taking the #SoloQ trophy, he will be the luxury guest at the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2023.

“I was very confident of my level. I’ve been practicing a lot. I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but I had a good chance of winning and I’m glad he played with Sully, my friend. Thanks to Red Bull because it was a great event,” the champion told El Universal Deportes.

Steellar hopes to have a great exhibition in London: “I’m going to prepare and keep improving. I hope to leave Mexico on high.”

After three challenging and hard-fought rounds, in which the best amateur League of Legends players from Mexico made an appearance, he was the monarch of this video game.

For this edition of Red Bull #SoloQ 2013, we had the presence of Steellar, Sully, Sua56 and NeverMore, who had to show their best skills with the keyboard and mouse.

In the best-of-3 semifinal round, Steellar defeated NerverMore 2-0 and in the other game, which went to sudden death, Sully defeated Sua56 3-1.