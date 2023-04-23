Steellar will represent Mexico in the Solo Q international final of League of Legends

After defeating Sully in the grand final of the Red Bull Solo Q Mexico 2023.

After three qualifying phases, this Saturday the grand national final of Only Q of League of Legendswith the mexican steellar staying as champion.

Francisco Antonio Taba Hueramobetter known as Stellar, managed to win the championship in the Red Bull Solo Q Mexico 2023thus achieving the long-awaited pass to the Red Bull Solo Q international final to be held in London.

Coming in as the winner of the runners-up playoff, Steellar first moved past Nevermore to settle into the grand final.

Already in the final, she saw Steellar face to face against Sully, the latter reaching the final game after beating Sua56 2-1.

In the title game, Steellar had no problem prevailing over Sully, setting the final score with a resounding 3-0 in favor of Taba Hueramo.

In this way, Steellar will represent Mexico in the international final of Solo Q of League of Legends which will be held next may 19 in London.

“I will practice very hard to be able to give a good result for Mexico, I hope to do very well, I will leave Mexico on a high”, commented Steellar.

