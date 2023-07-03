Stefano Gallisi New Creative Director Ann Demeulemeester

As we said, this news comes a week after it was announced that designer de Saint Cernin would be leaving the fashion house after just six months. Although his first collection for Ann Demeulemeester immediately caused a stir among the girls, the fashion house’s management was apparently less positive. To date, neither Saint-Cernin nor the fashion house has given any explanation for the departure of the designer. She was appointed creative director late last year, having previously led the fashion label at home design group. Demeulemeester left his eponymous label in 2013 and suggested Sébastien Meunier as a successor. He left the fashion house in 2020.

Who is Stefano Galisi?

Born in 1996, Stefano Galisi studied at the Istituto Universitario di Architettura in Venice, the fashion label said in an Instagram message. The designer began his career in Antwerp as an assistant designer to Haider Ackermann and in 2020 switched to Ann Demeulemeester, where he worked as a menswear designer. He joined the Antonioli Group in 2019 itself. “At Antonioli Group, she gained valuable experience before joining the prestigious Belgian fashion house in 2020, when the brand was acquired by the group. Since then he has played a key role in the development of the brand,” Ann Demeulemeester said on Instagram.

What exactly we can expect from this new designer isn’t sure yet, but it’s likely that he’ll stick close to the brand’s core style and values.