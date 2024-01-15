Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Challenge: Format and rules explained

We’re about to find out who is the best three-point shooter in basketball history as soon as they face off Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors from this perspective New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu in the three-point contestwhich will happen during nba all-star weekend 2024 on Saturday, February 17 Lucas Oil Stadium From indianapolis. challenge will be played After the classic three-point contest and before the dunk contest,

competition rules

in which the league set standard rules Two players face each other using different balls. Initially, it was announced that they would be shooting from different distances with Curry Using the NBA ball and shooting from the perimeter in men’s competition (7.24 m) with and lonescu Women using the WNBA ball to shoot from distance (6.75 m)

However, Ionescu later expressed a desire to shoot from the NBA line.A request that was accepted.

each player will shoot five racks of five balls Three-pointers placed at various points around the perimeter. there will be four shelves four standard balls worth one pointI also agree “Money Ball”, which costs two, The final shelf will be constructed Five “Money Balls”, Which can move around the three-point perimeter. there will be two “Balls full of stars”, which will be fired from long distances and are valuable three points.

Curry and Ionescu will each have 70 seconds to make all your shots From the moment they start.

Who is Sabrina Ionescu?

Sabrina Ionescu is a basketball player who has made waves in the WNBA from a young age. Is Originally from Walnut Creek, California and of Romanian descent. In 2020, he was selected as No. 1 draft pick by the New York Liberty in the WNBA Draft ,

Since then, the 26-year-old has been a two-time All-Star, She won the World Cup with the United States and set a milestone by winning the WNBA’s final 3-point contest.

His performance was incredible; achievement Highest score in competition history (NBA and WNBA), He scored 37 points out of a possible 40, beating the previous record of 31. Stephen Curry (2021) and Tyrese Haliburton (2023). their impressive The shooting series included 25 successful attempts,