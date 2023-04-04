Stéphane Rolland launches first bridal collection

Translated by



O couturier Frenchman Stéphane Rolland announced on Friday (March 31) the launch of his first bridal collection, which will debut at New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Entitled “Epure”, the collection launches with 10 silhouettes that embrace the volume and architectural touches of the brand’s maisonas well as favorite materials from the couturiersuch as crepe, Duchese satin, Gazar, tulle and lace.

The collection ranges from $6,500 to $15,250 and takes six weeks from assembly to delivery.

New York Bridal Fashion Week will take place from April 11-14. The collection will also make a second appearance during Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, April 21-23.

Rolland is one of the only couturiers in the world to perpetuate the tradition of savoir-faire of French haute couture. She has dressed artists such as Beyoncé, Céline Dion, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

More recently, Rolland’s work has been seen in several seasons of the series “Emily in Paris”, with his showroom and character collections being Pierre Cadault. He also appeared in Bling Empire and designed Valérie Lemercier’s costumes in Aline.

This isn’t the first time Rolland has ventured into new categories. In July 2020, it launched a collection of homonymous bags, followed by the launch of a first line of ready-to-wear in 2021.

