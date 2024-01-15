Stephen Curry won the duel against Sabrina Ionescu in the NBA

Second day on 17th February NBA All-Star Weekend, which was divided into four separate attractions. First of all skills competitionLater triple competitionof plus sting And as the main course the most anticipated duel of the night, Stephen Curry against Sabrina Ionescu.

It’s no secret what a star he is Golden State Warriors He is an “ace” in long-range shooting and is the absolute owner of the most three-pointers made in the league. nba, That’s Sabrina’s player wnbarelated to New YorkLiberty.





in its four seasons NCAA, he shot at least 39% of triples, already in the current season he made 3.6 triples with a 45% success rate. like this Stephen Curry He will have a very good level opponent.

competition rules

First of all it was said that both the players would participate as per the rules of their respective leagues. three point line 7.24 meters For Stephen Curry And NBA balls. In Ionescu’s case he will play with W.N.B.Hey, now with your official ball 6.75 meters away, But then the 26-year-old player commented that she wanted to shoot like Curry and her request was granted.

“I’m going to shoot from the NBA three-point line. “I like a challenge”commented Sabrina Ionescu After knowing the decision of the people in charge of the event.

too much Stephen Curry like sabrina had 70 seconds To do your long range shooting competition. Each throws five positions with the same number of balls located around the three-point line.

At four of those stations there were four regular balls worth one point, plus a “money ball” worth twice that. there were five in the fifth station “Money Balls” and additionally two additional stations with balls which were valuable three points.

Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu

First they launched Sabrina Ionescu The one who undoubtedly took advantage of the first cart of balls and scored them all, actually missed that it was the last ball of the second cart. Incredible performance by the player wnba which ended 26 points.

he set the bar so high that Stephen Curry It will not be so easy for him to win. But seniority prevailed and nba legend He shone from the second ball position and completed the scoring 29 points To win the competition.

A unique view provided by both players NBA All-Star Weekend. I leave you with the videos of both presentations, narrated by the best commentator, Ernesto Jerez…