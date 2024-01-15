Steps, timing and feasibility of convening the Constituent Assembly as requested by Gustavo Petro

a bill, It would have to be presented to Congress and successfully pass four debates in the Legislature (two in the House and two in the Senate), this would be only the starting point for moving forward with the legal process to establish one. New National Constituent Assembly.





Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia picture:Presidency

This is followed by a complex process that goes through the High Courts, whereby the electoral organization must be activated so that the Colombian people vote, an election campaign for the constituents and finally discussions for the drafting of a new constitution that will modify the Constitution. Will do. 1991.

Constitutional lawyer Juan Manuel Charri Urruena explained that the legislation that would have to be filed in Congress would include aspects such as the issues it is intended to reform, the number of people to be covered, The final Constituent Assembly and the time for which they will remain in session to make reforms.

If it wins a majority in Congress, the law will have to go to the Constitutional Court, which would have to rule on its legality in the full chamber and ensure that the new Constituent Assembly is magna, said Germán Lozano, a professor at Externado University’s law department. Does not “represent a radical change” in the premises of the Carta.

“Many months, at least a year, may elapse between the presentation of the legislation to Congress, its final approval, and the court’s decision.“Chari Uruena said.

Juan Carlos Esguerra, former Minister of Justice, Defense and former constituent. picture:private file

In turn, Juan Carlos Esguerra Portocarrero, former Minister of Justice and former member of the Constituent Assembly of 1991, began by pointing out that In any case, a Constituent Assembly does not guarantee that what the government wants will be approved and it opens a very wide door to making amendments.

If we stick to this idea, the approval of the law and its passage through the Constitutional Court will be followed by a call for the Colombian people so that in a vote, which does not coincide with other elections, they say whether they want to do so. Want to be quoted in the Constituent Assembly.

“If the law is approved by at least one-third of the members of the voter list in that vote, the National Constituent Assembly may be convened. Citizens then hold direct popular elections to decide who will be part of the assembly.Esguerra Portocarrero explained and said that under normal circumstances this entire process would have taken “the time that the government has left to pass without completing it.”

Kenneth Burbano Villamarin, director of the Constitutional Observatory of the Free University, explained that If this entire process, which he described as complex, is completed, the general power of Congress to amend the Constitution will be suspended. During the specified period for the Assembly to carry out its functions.

“Given that it is a mechanism through which people make informed decisions about their political, social and economic lives, it cannot be driven by political polarization or reform; Professor Burbano Villamarin said, “This decision requires extensive public debate, the search for consensus, the study and analysis of its relevance and convenience.”

In turn, Gonzalo Andrés Ramírez Cláves, teacher, former magistrate and expert in political science, pointed out that although the Constitution does not mention the reasons or motivations for turning to that figure so that Colombians can speak, the truth is that “The National Constituent Assembly is held in cyclical moments, yes, but in moments of consensus, While there may be a demand for dialogue between different people interested in making constitutional changes, the Constituent Assembly cannot be created by thinking of any one ideology or that there is only one way of thinking in the Constitution.

With the political, social and public order situation of the 90s, eleven months passed after the voting of the so-called seventh ballot to convene the Constituent Assembly (11 March), which was controlled by the Supreme Court. That aspiration and the formal establishment of the Assembly on February 5, 1991.

other ways

Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and High Commissioner for Peace Otti Patiño, who is in the government today, were constituents. picture:Chancellor – EFE share

That Constitution was written by some people who Today they are in the government like Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán, Peace Commissioner Otti Patiño And Senator Ada Avella Esquivel of the historic treaty established that the Constitution could only be reformed by legislative act (a process of two rounds and eight debates in Congress), referendum, and a new Constituent Assembly.

According to a report by Indepaz, by legislative act in Congress, at the end of three decades of the Constitution in 2021, 55 reforms had already been processed, modifying about 108 articles, including, for example, those of the President. An article establishing re-election was also included. And that led to two presidents, Álvaro Uribe Vélez and Juan Manuel Santos Calderón, He reiterated his mandate, before it was banned by the new constitutional reform.

Alvaro Uribe picture:sergio acero weather

And through referendums, although several processes have been initiated to make different amendments, including one that sought to overthrow the legalization of voluntary interruption of pregnancy, only one has reached the final stage in the last three decades. Succeeded, but didn’t reach your goal either. Initial objective.

In 2003, during the government of President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, a referendum was promoted. Which went through all the stages of this citizen participation mechanism and contained 15 questions on a variety of topics related to electoral and political issues leading up to the election.

At the end of the process, 14 of the proposed questions were voted positively by the Colombian people, but the results did not reach the threshold required by law (25 percent of the current voter list) to be considered valid.

The only question that managed to be resolved was one that established a ban on people convicted of acts of corruption from running for elected office or contracting with the state.