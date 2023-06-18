Steve Carell as a bumbling detective in Get Smart

a clumsy detective has to go inside get Smart Team up with your colleague to take down a terrorist organization.

Spies are generally not stupid. The Maxwell Smart is, as the name suggests, pretty smart. He is also very clumsy. That is why he gets nothing more than an office job in the Control Espionage Service.

get Smart

Nothing can break in Smart Office. And yet he dreams of the real thing. Ideally, Maxwell would like to be like his hero, Agent 23 (Dwayne Johnson).

In get Smart He gets that chance. After an attack on the headquarters, CONTROL faces a serious detective shortage.

So Maxwell had to step out from behind his desk. Teamed up with the beautiful Agent 99 (Anne Hathaway), he must hunt down KAOS terrorists.

And Agent 23? Because her identity is on the street, she has to take over Maxwell’s office job.

steve carell

was in the 60s get Smart A popular television series. Maxwell Smart navigated his way into the world of espionage for 138 episodes.

After this movie version, there were plans for a sequel, but they never materialized.

At first Steve Carell was not happy with the script. The actor himself wrote a script.

Director Peter Segal and Carell himself thought it would be a good idea to start with that script. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway’s career was going so well that she ran out of time.