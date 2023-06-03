Steven Blome enjoys confidence from the board and remains head coach of the Veterans: “My first full opportunity as head coach and came back stronger after last season” (Veteran)

The rumor mill has spewed out the names of Wim De Corte, Yves Van Borm, Gino Pauwels and David Gevaert, but the Wetterse board, led by chairman Chris De Corte, prefers to continue working with Steven Blome, who took over from Frankie Sitters. took over and brought the battle of pressure to a successful conclusion for Wetterse Leeuwen.

It is said of us that God is the weatherman because the weather is almost always good on Fair Monday. Maybe, because the RFCW got help from the higher echelons in the fight for relegation. Coach Steven Blome says, “It’s an unexpected result after a season in which the situation was hopeless at one point, but we still made it.” On Tuesday evening, Blom reached an agreement with sports manager Andy Bontink. “Let me make it clear that I was not an inquiring party, but that exploratory talks had already taken place. If the club thinks I am the best option then I will follow through. For me the club comes first ”

RFC Wetteren floundered in murky relegation waters for two seasons. “We cannot deny that we have been a bit lucky with the denouement in the second division. Surviving next season is an assignment as well as a challenge. We have to take into account the budgetary constraint. Can’t compete with the clubs. It is clear that we need to strengthen the attacking box after one season after missing so many opportunities. On the other hand, I also want to put everything in the right context. Settled in a situation that was not theirs. We have to keep that in mind.”

running in the middle

Blom has previously worked at RFC Veteran. “That’s right. When we finally got promoted from the third to the second division, I took charge. That was in full corona pandemic. This is my first full chance. Do I like it? Especially because in the last few seasons I I feel empowered by what I’ve learnt. Playing in the middle will be great. If you want to live up to that, you have to have a good start to your competition.”

“Andy Bontinck is busy expanding the sports staff. I think I can continue working with T2 Sven Charita and goalkeeper coach Mathias Goossens. I complement Sven, we complement each other. Since Tuesday I know where I stand and so now we are working on the practice schedule. Due to the construction of artificial turf, we will practice mainly outside. If we draw the home match for the Belgian Cup, we will have to solve that as well.