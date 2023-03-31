Stinky! Actors who left everyone in disgust behind the scenes of the movies

Some actors are known to be difficult to work with. This ends up causing friction between everyone working on the set, as well as various unpleasant situations and even conflicts.

With this, the team of a film or series must always be attentive to meet the needs of a star, be it their behavior, meals or hygiene on the set. But some of the actors’ habits outweigh the team’s commitment, especially in terms of hygiene. Check out some actors who are known to be terrible in this regard below.

Robert Pattinson

According to Looper, just as Robert Pattinson got a quick fame because of Twilighthe also developed a reputation as a ‘piggy’.

An anonymous source from the set of New Moon, he told E! News that Robert stank and that his lack of showers drove people crazy backstage. However, actors involved in the franchise never complained about Robert’s smell.

In an interview with Extra, Robert Pattinson confessed that he is not in the habit of washing his hair. He said: “If you don’t care if your hair is clean or not, then why would you wash it?”

brad pitt

Pitt has been crowned the sexiest man alive twice, but he is also known for his poor hygiene. In 2009, Brad admitted to not showering regularlyand use wet wipes to stay cool.

The actor too stopped using soap and antiperspirant for its concern for the environment due to the toxins these products contain. Consequently, he opted for a homemade mix.

Pitt’s security guards have already complained about the actor’s body odor. Even his children have bonded over their father’s poor hygiene habits.

Other actors who have an aversion to soap are Mila KunisAshton Kutcher It is Jake Gyllenhaal.

Shia LaBeouf

LaBeouf is known for being an actor who uses the infamous “method acting”, where the performer stays in character even when not filming. Despite the fact that the actor assures that he was never an adept.

However, in an interview, LaBeouf confessed that he did some extreme things when landing a role in Iron hearts. He said he trained with the US National Guard 41st Infantry.

And he went much further: “(…) I pulled out my tooth, stabbed my face and spent days watching horses die. I haven’t showered for four months.” He said that all this preparation was to get into the mind of a soldier who is part of a tank crew.

According to rumors, LaBeouf received several warnings for his behavior on the set of Iron hearts. Brad Pitt was offended by LaBeouf’s poor hygiene and self-harm. The actor even stayed in a separate accommodation from the rest of the team due to his smell and problematic behavior.

kate hudson

The actress was accused of being smelly, not due to her body odor, but because of poor food choices on set, which resulted in terrible bad breath.

Dane Cook confessed in an interview that Hudson was her worst kiss in her acting career. According to the actor, Kate had eaten a lot of onions before the kiss scene in Friends, Friends, Women Apart.

Jennifer Lawrence

According to rumors it was torture for Liam Hemsworth It is Josh Hutcherson act with Jennifer Lawrence in the franchise Hunger Gamesas the actress ate stinky things before her kissing scenes.

She confessed this in an interview for the The Graham Norton Show: “Whenever I had to kiss Josh and Liam for The Hunger Games, I ate things like mustard and tuna – who cares?”

Hemsworth confessed to Jimmy Fallon: “Whenever I had to kiss Jennifer it was very uncomfortable. Very strange. She is one of my best friends. I love her. But if we had a kissing scene, she made a point of eating garlic or tuna.”

These food choices by Lawrence seem much more like a joke with his peers than poor hygiene. And of course she got payback, as when Hutcherson scared Lawrence by placing a mutilated doll in her dressing room bathroom.

Shailene Woodley

Woodley is known for health care and natural healing and beauty products. However, Miles Teller said he didn’t like to kiss her during the recording of The Wonderful Now.

“She took Chinese herbal supplements, which tasted like shit. And she always ate them before we had a kissing scene!”

In turn, Woodley also had problems kissing Teller, because the actor likes to take Gatorade. She recounted, “We would have to kiss in one scene… And I’d be like, ‘Miles, you just ate licorice.’