Stixxay redeems himself in the LCS playoffs

The career of Golden Guardians shooter Trevor Hayes «stixxay«, was marked by a great debut in the elite. In his first season as a professional player, the American was proclaimed champion of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and subsequently reached the final of the Mid-Season Invitational (M: YES). These results made many League of Legends fans see a great future for the ADC. However, his career has not developed as well as anticipated, but in the last playoffs he has redeemed himself individually.

Stixxay has been one of the proper names in the best result in the history of Golden Guardians. The shooter has finished the LCS playoffs as the player with the most kills thanks to a total of 82. Throughout the knockout phase, the shooter was the center of attention for the Guardians, since according to data from Games of Legends, received the most resources (25.2% of total gold) to translate into the most team damage (28.5%). The one chosen as the best medium of the Spring SplitKim Tae-woo”gory«, He was relegated to other types of champions such as K’Sante or Galio.

Stixxay has not only been the player with the most kills in the entire LCS playoffs. The member of Golden Guardinas has also achieved in the last Spring Split the second best result in its history. After winning the 2016 spring season and finishing runner-up at MSI that same year, the American has never been second again.. In 2017 and 2019 the ADC was third along with CLG, which recently said goodbye to the top North American competition after being bought by NRG Esports.

Newcomer on the international stage

Golden Guardians will debut as an international representative of the LCS. However, the American club will not be the only one to debut at the next MSI. At the moment, Bilibili Gaming is, together with Golden Guardians, the only rookie club on the world stage. Bilibili will participate for the first time in its history in an intercontinental tournament after beating EDward Gaming 2-3 to qualify for the final of the League of Legends Pro League (LPL). BLG will fight alongside JD Gaming for the title of Chinese champion.

