Stocks under pressure from expected hike in BOE

(Alliance News) – Stocks in London ended lower on Monday, weighed down by a disappointing post-Covid recovery in China and rising expectations of a further UK interest rate hike.

IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said Monday’s decline was “exacerbated” by an absence of volume due to the US holiday. New York’s financial markets are closed on Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.

The FTSE 100 index fell 54.24 points, or 0.7%, to close at 7,588.48 on Monday. The FTSE 250 was down 176.60 points, or 0.9%, at 18,854.29. AIM all-share closed down 2.48 points, or 0.3%, at 790.11.

The Cboe UK 100 fell 0.7% to 756.79, the Cboe UK 250 fell 0.7% to 16,510.34 and the Cboe Small Company lost 0.7% to 13,247.73.

Meanwhile, the British pound held close to USD1.28 at Monday’s close on expectations that the Bank of England would hike further by 25 basis points on Thursday.

The pound was trading at USD1.2797 on the London Stock Exchange on Monday, down slightly from USD1.2819 at Friday’s close.

Societe Generale’s Kit Jukes said the “biggest driver” for exchange rates was a change in short-term interest rate expectations. Jux said a further five and 25 basis point interest rate hike in the UK this year would pull the pound towards USD1.30.

The euro was at USD1.0928 as European stock markets closed on Monday, almost unchanged from USD1.0926 at the same time on Friday.

The euro held steady against the dollar on expectations that the European Central Bank would also continue to raise interest rates.

An ECB official said on Monday that more rate hikes would be needed to prevent extremely high inflation in the eurozone.

“We need to be highly data-dependent and over-stretched rather than under-stretched,” Isabelle Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, said in a speech in Luxembourg.

“So we need to keep raising rates until we see strong evidence that inflation is returning to the ECB’s target of 2 per cent,” he said.

The dollar was trading at JPY141.85 against the yen, up from JPY141.59 at the end of Friday.

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman pointed out that the more aggressive stance of other central banks than the US Federal Reserve has kept the dollar generally weak in recent days, but a “Slavish” bank in Japan has offered to move the US currency. Have left “room” for. High”.

The Next in London was the best performing blue chip on Monday with a gain of 4.8%.

The clothing and home goods retailer has raised expectations for the year ahead after better-than-expected business in recent weeks due to warmer weather and increased consumer purchasing power.

Next said sales at full prices rose 9.3% year-over-year in the first seven weeks of the second quarter, a significant improvement from forecasts for a 5% decline. Next’s second quarter ends on July 29.

As a result, the company has increased its profit forecast from GBP795 million to GBP835 million. This would represent a decrease of 4.1% from GBP870.4 million a year earlier.

The company raised its sales forecast to GBP4.67 billion from GBP4.53 billion, a 1.4% year-on-year increase from its previous forecast of GBP4.53 billion, which would mark a decline of 1.5%.

Entain added 1.3% after Reburn upgraded the sportsbook to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’. The broker said the market’s poor reaction to Entain’s attempt to acquire the Polish provider was unfair.

“The negative reaction to the STS acquisition has been dramatic,” said Redburn analyst Andrew Tam. Flutter has outperformed Anten due to FanDuel’s dominance in the US. But Anten’s BetMGM joint venture remains a valuable top three player, Whereas the STS acquisition makes sense.” ,

Last Tuesday, Entain said that its Central and Eastern European business, Entain CEE, – along with its joint venture partner EMMA Capital – has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of STS, the largest betting operator in Poland.

Mining stocks were among the worst performing stocks in the FTSE 100. Anglo American closed down 2.3%, Antofagasta down 2.5% and Endeavor Mining closed down 2.7%.

Shares gained after Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for Chinese economic growth from 6% to 5.4%. China is a major consumer of commodities and with forecasts of weak economic growth for the world’s second-largest economy, the outlook for demand looks bleak.

In the FTSE 250, Canoas fell 5.8% after the company announced its 22-year-old chief executive, Brendan Mooney, would step down at the end of September. In his place, Canoas appointed Director of Digital Services Russell Sloan as the new CEO.

Elsewhere in London, boohoo jumped 6.4% after the online fashion retailer called for massive changes to the board of troubled investment company Revolution Beauty. boohoo owns only 27% of Revolution Beauty.

Boohoo said it would vote against renominating Chief Executive Bob Holt, President Derek Zissman and Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Lake as directors at the beauty company’s annual general meeting.

It has also requested a general meeting where it will submit a bid to remove these directors and bring in Alistair McGeorge and Neil Cato as executive chairmen and the latter as CFO.

Trading in Revolution Beauty stock has been suspended since September 1 after the company failed to deliver its first audit on August 31.

On AIM, Creo Medical was up 19%. The medical device company said its Speedboat injection endoscopy product has been approved for use in the gastrointestinal tract within European markets.

Speedboat injection is already approved for use in the full gastrointestinal tract for soft tissue cutting and coagulation using radio frequency and microwave energy in the US and Asia Pacific. It is used for the prevention and treatment of colon cancer.

In European equities, the CAC 40 in Paris ended Monday down 1.1%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended down 1.0%.

Brent crude was trading at USD76.02 a barrel as London markets closed on Monday, up from USD75.62 at the end of Friday. Gold was trading at USD1,952.97 an ounce, much lower than USD1,960.83.

Tuesday’s UK trading calendar includes annual results from IG Design and a trading statement from Sthree.

