Stolen Toyota Land Cruiser in front of house – updated (Geraardsbergen)

Shana VDB says, “The theft took place between 4:15 to 4:30 pm.” “This is my dad’s car. He lives on Brambroek on Steinweg between Garage Boone and Eurotuin. At 4.30 p.m. when he tried to take his car, he discovered it stolen. We immediately reported it to the police of Gerardsbergen/Lierde zone Di and reported the theft through facebook. It was through facebook that we came to know that this would be the third car theft in a short span of time. Earlier one car was stolen in Overbolere and one in Gevers. My father’s car was barely three years old Old. New you have to count those cars cost around 80,000 Euros. The license plate is 1-LDR-333. The more people share this news, the faster the police may be able to catch the thieves.”

“The police confirm that a Toyota Land Cruiser was reported stolen on Wednesday,” says mayor Jürgen Soitens (Voor Lierde). “Two weeks ago, an electric Hyundai was stolen in Geraardsbergen. The investigation into that theft is in the hands of the Federal Police and is ongoing.