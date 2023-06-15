Stop Complaining About Employers, Generation Z

The tight labor market puts young people in a position to meet the demands of employers. And they do this a lot. They want higher salary. Not exactly overtime, but work-life balance. They call for diversity in the workplace, a sustainability policy and a watchful attitude.

At the same time, more often than not, they appear without a message. Or they call in sick at the last minute via an app.

Employers struggle with this. Even ourselves. The list of requirements is long and what do we get in return? And how far into the meeting should we go? For example, will you participate in ‘gender neutral’ recruitment of personnel?

the future is awake

My sister and niece recently invited me to meet Harry Styles. For those who don’t know him well: Harry dresses up and likes people, not men or women. Woke up a lot.

Millions of people used to come from far and wide to see this world artist. I have never seen such a mixed group of people together before. All colors of the rainbow, all genders and orientations were present and clearly all were welcome.

I looked at Harry Styles and thought, the future is more generous than most employers would like. But I can see it.

easy to say

Employers label youth as ‘demanders’ and ‘lazy’. “When I was young, I worked 12-hour days without complaint,” he says. “Today’s youth does not want to work.”

We don’t add that we got a scholarship and it was affordable to rent or buy a house. We forget that climate change and pandemics weren’t an issue yet. We weren’t locked in for two years in what should have been the prime of our lives.

Although I have a problem with Gen Z’s attitude too, I think it’s unfair to bash ‘the youth of today’. and not creative.

Because things are not going well with young people, something is really going on. Absenteeism is skyrocketing, even with us, and mental health continues to decline. Isn’t their behavior a symptom of their problems?

we must take responsibility

Look in the mirror. Who brought up these youths? We. Who’s made sure they don’t have a rosy vision of the future? We. Then who should take the responsibility? us, right?

If we want youth to change their attitudes, we have to involve them. To talk to Gandhi: Be the change you wish to see in the world,

Young people do this. They challenge the status quo and force employers to change. We need to take climate seriously, drop pigeonholed thinking and make a social impact. And don’t expect anyone to work overtime for nothing in return anymore.

And yes, I also feel that sometimes the discussion goes too far, but the youth have the future. In the end, we have to do this together. So stop giving in and start connecting.

Harry Styles does too, and he draws housefuls.